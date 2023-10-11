It's true. There are a lot of charging accessories on the market. But not all of these items are worth your money, as some don't possess enough power for today's best phones or the intelligence to charge safely. UGreen isn't one of those fly-by-night companies selling inferior accessories. In fact, some of my favorite cables, chargers, and hubs are from UGreen, and you can get them for up to 40% off for Prime Big Deal Days. I've put some of my top picks below to help you keep your beloved devices powered up, making even new iPhone 15 users happy.

UGreen 45W USB-C Charger

This compact charger from UGreen is perfect for on-the-go thanks to its small size and 45W of power to get your devices back to full in no time from its two USB-C ports. Aside from its power output and stature, this charger pumps out juice safely. The UGreen 45W USB-C Charger checks for overcharging, overvoltage, and overheating by monitoring the temperature over 238 times per second. Being able to trust your charger is important now that so many devices are pulling so much more power these days, and UGreen is one of the best phone charger brands that you can trust.

Source: Ugreen Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W USB-C Charger $26 $40 Save $14 The Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W USB-C Charger comes with two USB-C ports and supports everything from USB PD 3.0 to QuickCharge 4+. Thanks to GaN technology, this is a very compact yet powerful charger; now, you can get it for 35% off! $26 at Amazon

UGreen 100W 2-Pack USB C to USB C Cable

Getting the right cable ensures your device's safety and gets the most from your charger's output. So, it only makes sense that UGreen also makes some of the best USB-C cables to go with its excellent chargers. This two-pack of USB-C to USB-C cables is well-made, with a braided nylon cover over the cable and aluminum housing on the ends. Capable of handling up to 100W of power safely with a built-in E-marker chip to match your device's charging allowances. This deal for only $10 is a steal that you shouldn't let slip by.

Source: Ugreen Ugreen USB-C to USB-C Cable $10 $16 Save $6 Don't pick just any USB-C cable; get one of the best to maximize your charger's full potential. This durable braided cable from UGreen is a great choice any time, but you can't go wrong for 35% off a two-pack. $10 at Amazon

UGreen 100W USB-C Nexode 4-Port GaN Charger

The UGreen 100W USB-C Nexode 4-Port GaN Charger is the way to go when you need lots of ports and big power. While it is a bit larger than the 45W option from earlier in the post, considering the power this device is capable of, it is still quite compact. You'll get three USB-C ports for your high-wattage output and a USB-A port for up to 22.5W of power. Of course, UGreen packed this charger with all the same safety features as the 45W model, but here, you'll get over 800 temperature checks per second. So, this charger can handle it all, whether you are charging all of your devices at home or on the road.

Source: Amazon Ugreen 100W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger $45 $75 Save $30 Take 40% off the UGREEN 100W 4-Port GaN wall charger, which delivers up to 100W of output power, offering fast and energy-efficient charging for up to four devices thanks to three USB-C ports and a USB-A port. The foldable and compact design makes it perfect for use at desks or on the go. $45 at Amazon

UGreen RG 65W USB-C Nexode Robot GaN Charger

UGreen's latest charger not only lands right in the middle of the other two chargers on this list but is also the most adorable. Inside its cute robot shape is the capacity to charge your devices at up to 65W from the two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port safely, thanks to the impressive power monitoring built into the charger. While powering your devices, the screen will indicate when it's done changing with changes to its expression. The boots keep the wall prongs clean and protected, and when removed, the feet can be magnetically stored so you don't lose them. There are also two 30W Robot charger options available in purple and black.

Source: UGreen UGREEN RG 65W Nexode Robot GaN USB C Charger, $40 $50 Save $10 Save 20% on this wall charger that's anything but boring. The UGreen RG 65W Nexode Robot GaN Charger is compact, powerful, and full of character. With two USB-C ports for up to 65W of power and a USB-A 3.0 port, you'll be able to charge multiple devices at once quickly. For fun, the screen lets you know when items are done charging by changing its expression. $40 at Amazon

Don't miss out on these and other excellent October Prime Day deals. With most of the best phones not shipping with chargers these days, it means users are left to search out options on their own. Of course, we round up the best for you and make sure your devices are cared for. UGreen is regularly on our lists and now is the best time to either upgrade your current charger or get a new one that can handle the power requirements of your new phone.