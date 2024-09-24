Arboleaf CS20A $36.79 $46 Save $9.21 The Arboleaf CS20A is a smart scale that is currently considered one of the best, thanks to its simple design and low price, which means this smart scale is a steal when it is on sale. $36.79 at Amazon

The holiday season is almost upon us, and I don't know about you, but I consider this time of year the eating season. First up is Halloween and fistfuls of delicious candy, then comes Thanksgiving and its cornucopia of delicious food, which then segways directly into Christmas and the family gathering around the table for yet another feast. I find I often pack on the pounds during the end of the year. But this year, I'm looking to stay fit, or at least stay as slim as I currently am, which means I've been eyeballing some of the best smart scales to ensure I keep an eye on my poundage.

This brings me to an awesome sale for the Arboleaf CS20A, now 20% off the retail price if you click the coupon box on the Amazon listing, bringing the cost down to $36.79.

What's great about the Arboleaf Smart Scale CS20A

When shopping for a smart scale, price will undoubtedly be a factor, and the Arboleaf Smart Scale CS20A is often considered one of the better scales at a low price point, which is why today's sale is so exceptional, it brings the low price of this smart scale even lower. I also like the size and design of the scale, as I live in a small house with a small bathroom, so the small footprint appeals to me, along with a design that isn't complicated and looks sharp in my recently remodeled bathroom. Plus, you can rest easy that this affordable smart scale offers plenty of sensors to track your body fat, bone mass, and BMI.

Best of all, the Arboleaf CS20A works with Wi-Fi, which means you don't even need a smartphone to sync your data. Sure, you can use the mobile app if you wish, but point is that you are not forced to use it, something Bluetooth smart scales are limited to.

All in all, the Arboleaf Smart Scale CS20A hits the right price point (especially when it is in sale), looks great, and isn't too large, all the while bringing with it plenty of features for tracking your weight. For $36.79, you can't go wrong. Just remember to click the coupon box on Amazon to ensure you get the 20% discount.