Flagship smartphones are getting more expensive. If you want the latest and greatest smartphone, you'll spend upwards of $1,000, which may seem excessive to most consumers. While buying a mid-range smartphone is a good alternative, these may get more expensive because of increasing tariffs and component costs. What's the most cost-effective way to buy a capable smartphone? A used smartphone provides excellent value, since you can pick up a flagship smartphone from previous years at a lower price.

Besides being light on your wallet, secondhand phones contribute to saving the environment. They reduce e-waste, since the previous owner didn't dispose of the phone. Buying a new phone involves the waste of paper and plastic used in manufacturing the phone, its accessories, the box, and the paperwork inside. These factors, along with the powerful hardware and long software support of recent smartphones, make getting a used phone a lot of sense. This Earth Day, play your part by getting the best secondhand phone instead of purchasing a new one.

While we added links to certified refurbished products, you can look for unboxed versions or variants on secondhand marketplaces like Swappa, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace for better deals. However, if you do, inspect the phone to check for issues.

6 OnePlus 12R

Best for most people