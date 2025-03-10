It's been a few months since Samsung entered the smart ring ecosystem with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Like other smart rings, this tiny health tracker sits on your finger all day, tracking your health without causing wrist fatigue like smartwatches. However, the Galaxy Ring packs several features that make it stand out. Here are my favorite features and why I prefer the Samsung Galaxy Ring over any other smart ring on the market.

5 Health scores that simplify fitness tracking

All without paying for a premium subscription

Like other health tracking devices, the Galaxy Ring monitors a wide range of data, including heart rate, sleep (with sleep stages and snore detection), stress, blood oxygen levels, activity, and even skin temperature to track menstrual cycles. What sets the Galaxy Ring apart is how it presents this data in a clear and easy-to-digest way.

Every morning, you get a Sleep Score that gives an accurate overview of your sleep quality. The Galaxy Ring also offers an Energy Score, calculated using your activity, recovery, heart rate, and stress levels, helping you decide whether to rest or push through a workout. Unlike some smart rings, like the Oura Ring 4, which charge a subscription fee for similar insights, the Galaxy Ring provides these features without any subscription cost.

Some Galaxy Ring features, like Energy Scores, require pairing with a Galaxy smartphone equipped with Galaxy AI.

4 Unique gesture controls for hands-free usage

Convenient, hands-free control right from my finger

Wearing a smart ring has its pros and cons — you can track your health without a bulky device, but you miss out on features that other health trackers, like smartwatches, offer, such as a display, notifications, and checking time. While the Galaxy Ring doesn't have a display or notification alerts, one feature it keeps is gesture control.

The Galaxy Ring is the only smart ring that lets you control some smartphone features hands-free. For example, you can take photos on your Galaxy smartphone by simply double pinching the ring, which is perfect for selfies or group shots. You can also dismiss alarms with a gesture, without needing to pick up your phone. These convenient controls are unique to the Galaxy Ring and are one of the things that truly impress me about this smart ring.

3 Find My Ring ensures you'll never lose it

You can quickly locate your ring if it ever goes missing

Smart rings are small, and keeping track of them can be challenging. I lost my Ultrahuman Ring Air last month and didn't even realize it for a whole day because of how tiny and easy they are to misplace.

Thankfully, Samsung includes a Find My Ring feature on the Galaxy Ring, which makes it much easier to keep track of. If you misplace your ring, it shows the last known location on a map, helping you find it more easily. The Galaxy Wearable app also lets you blink the lights on the Galaxy Ring, making it even easier to spot.

2 Tough and durable enough for everyday wear

Perfect for workouts, swimming, or daily wear