The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, released in October 2023, turned six months old this week. At the half-year mark, the phones are also halfway through their run as Google's flagship offerings. There's a lot to like about the Pixel 8 series, from their refined take on Google's design language to helpful software features you won't get anywhere else. But for a lot of people, the biggest reason to buy a Pixel phone is for the photos.

You might not be surprised to hear that a lot of us here at AP carry Pixel phones on the regular, at least part-time. Given we're six months out from the expected release of the Pixel 9, we thought it'd be fun to gather our thoughts about — and our favorite photos from — our first six months with the Pixel 8's cameras.

AP's favorite Pixel 8 photos

Connor Nolan, Reviews Writer

Close

After years away from daily driving a Pixel, I switched back because I missed the low light performance. Lighting in my home is hardly ideal, and I love how consistently the Pixel 8 Pro gives me a usable photo with minimal lighting. The majority of the time, I’m just taking quick pictures to send to friends and family, so it’s great to get decent photos without having to stop what I’m doing to fix the lights, or doing much more than walking closer to a window, and ending up with a detailed image with great colors.

Dallas Thomas, News Editor

Close

The main reason I use a Pixel is because of its fast shutter speed and sharp photos of moving subjects. 99% of the pictures I take are of my kid, and the 8 Pro with its telephoto lens and 5x optical zoom are perfect for that use-case. But none of the pictures I shared here are of my kid, because that would be bad parenting. Yet I still easily found five photos that I really love, highlighting the camera's capabilities in low-light situations as well as brightly-lit environments with shadows, where its HDR processing really shines. In my opinion, this is still far and away the Android camera to beat.

Manuel Vonau, Google Editor

Close

These days, there are many phones with great cameras out there, but Google’s flagship Pixel phone is still my favorite. This comes down to its fast and reliable shutter speed, a versatile setup consisting of capable zoom, primary, and ultrawide cameras, and a familiar look and feel to the finished photos — I have been a Google phone photographer since the Nexus 4, after all. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is, so far, the culmination of all that, and I think my favorite shots that I’ve collected here show that.

Rajesh Pandey, News Writer