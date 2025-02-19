Oura didn't kick off the smart ring category, but it's been consistently good at being among the best in the business. With each successive ring, the company finds ways to cram more into such a small device. It doesn't come cheap, especially when you add the subscription fee to the upfront cost, yet there's peace of mind that you get robust tracking whenever you wear one.

The Oura Ring 4 is a fully loaded smart ring with a range of features you can explore in the Oura app. Not all of those features are exclusives. Some run fine on the previous Oura Ring 3, adding to the brand's cachet. Of all the features available, these five stand out for me.

5 Going flatter on the inside is smoother

Makes this ring fit better

This is specific to the Oura Ring 4, which fits differently because it doesn't have protruding sensors on the inner side. The previous model, the Ring 3, had raised bumps that, while not uncomfortable for everyone, raised the chances they wouldn't be comfortable for everyone.

The smoother interior lining makes this smart ring feel more like a standard ring. It's thicker than your average ring, but the all-titanium body makes the Ring 4 lighter and more durable. These design tweaks make it easier to wear a full day and overnight while sleeping.

4 Calling out laziness and inactivity regularly

A sobering look at doing nothing

It's one thing for a wearable to tell you when it's time to get up and move a little. It's another when it tracks how much you don't move. I wear the Oura Ring all day to learn how inactive I can be sitting (or standing) at a desk doing my job. Hours and hours of being confined in a small space add up, and the Oura app logs that on a daily basis.

Much like how active time validates actual movement, Oura finds a way to tactfully shame me into reconsidering how much I need to move my body and exercise. I don't see it as a game to rack up a score. Instead, it's a holistic approach that ties inactivity to other signs that I could do better.

Under Trends, I get a spotlight of inactive time with graphs indicating whether there's a pattern or anomaly along the way. Is my heart rate variability or sleep efficiency thrown off because of it? The app is deep enough to let me add tags that contextualize the metrics. For example, getting a deep tissue massage (and adding the tag) could affect what's considered "inactive time" because it's restful. Oura is finding ways to tie these details to general productivity throughout the day by noting them in the Readiness section.

3 Symptom Radar knows if I'm getting sick

Early warnings help mobilize to fight back

Oura figured out how to convey potential illness in ways smartwatches haven't. While a rise in skin or body temperature offers clues, the Oura app aggregates dozens of metrics to understand if there are no signs, minor signs, or major signs of getting sick or straining the body. Symptom Radar doesn't know the specifics of what illness I caught, but it can provide some insight into how bad I'm feeling or about to feel.

A higher body temperature is one, as is an elevated respiratory rate, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability. Oura is quick to point out that its smart rings aren't medical devices. Still, it's easy to appreciate a heads-up that I should give my body a chance to recover or preemptively fight back with meds. Rest mode is a great connective feature when I get sick, pausing all activity scores and goals.

2 Automatic exercise tracking helps get the ball rolling

Super convenient when forgetting to manually start

The Oura Ring 4 expands automatic activity tracking to 40+ exercises, which is convenient since there's no screen. It's also impressive that the ring identifies movement patterns, so it knows when I'm riding my bike outdoors or riding a stationary one indoors.

I like that Oura lets me edit it if it makes a mistake, like assuming that I was skating while using the elliptical. Confusion is likely when leaving location services off because Oura tracks route and distance details. It tracks the average heart rate and heart rate zone during activity and exercise to provide a broader picture of its intensity. I sometimes forget these things apply because I've become used to confirming an exercise in the app after the fact.

While the accuracy doesn't always match the best smartwatches, I appreciate that Oura lets me add an activity I tracked with a different device.

1 It's easy to trust the sleep tracking

Consistently good at knowing the score

This may be what the Oura Ring is best known for. On one hand, wearing a ring may feel more comfortable for some while sleeping compared to a smartwatch. Consistently accurate, the smart ring knows when I've slept and woken up, as well as when I've napped. It's impressive how it knows the difference between lying on the couch to watch a show and passing out on the couch.

None of that would feel as impactful without the depth available through the Oura app. Sleep tracking shows various metrics related to sleep duration, restfulness, efficiency, and how long it takes to fall asleep, among others. The classics, like REM and deep sleep, provide context for understanding why these factors matter to me.

This pattern feels comprehensive when scrolling through the app's Sleep section. Blood oxygen levels, breathing regularity, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate don't come with numbers and graphs or explanations about why there may be gaps in the graphs. Moreover, it can offer insights into why I may not have slept well, which could include drinking alcohol too late or increased stress.

The ring makes an educated guess. However, if I tell the app I've had a couple of drinks or feel off, it takes that data into account. The only weak link is that there is no AFib (atrial fibrillation) tracking, so the smart thing can't detect unusual breathing patterns.

Keep ringing in the good stuff

Smart rings are undeniably cool when they feel comfortable and can deliver beyond expectations. This still-nascent category is ripe for surprises, which is how the best smart rings stand out. Oura has maintained a good cadence in updating the app and upgrading its rings with new firmware. As long as it can keep that up, its smart rings should set the tone for everyone.