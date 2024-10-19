Google released the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) in August 2024. This smart thermostat introduced numerous exciting features, including a sleeker profile, a larger display, smart temperature scheduling, and improved installation guides. This is on top of redesigned controls in Google Home and the best features of the previous Nest Thermostat.

However, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is pricey, so we picked the best features to help you decide whether Google's latest smart thermostat is worth the cash. If this is your first foray into Google's smart home devices, you'll want to know everything about Google Home, the platform that brings all your smart home devices together.

8 Redesigned hardware is equal parts practical and stylish

Say hello to a sleek glass display

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is a substantial design change from its predecessor. The only similarity is that it's round. Unlike the hockey puck design of the 3rd gen Nest Thermostat, Google's newest model boasts a sleek, slim design that looks like a large Pixel Watch. It's also 60% larger.

The new design isn't just for looks. The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) has a spinning ring for controls, a feature that skipped the 3rd gen Nest Thermostat, and a tactile display that lets you check background information with a tap. It's a substantial design upgrade from top to bottom.

7 A rechargeable internal battery means you never have to remove your thermostat from the wall

No need for C wires

Google made substantial strides with its installation guide. Still, the biggest change for installation is that the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) does not need a C wire for power. Instead, it draws power from all the wires to charge the battery.

This simplifies installation, but the new battery has a few other perks. The lack of a C wire means the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) still functions if you take it off the wall, allowing you to check the wires or mounting without interrupting your heating controls. Also, the smart thermostat has a USB-C port, so if you have power issues, you can keep the battery topped up with a USB-C cable.

6 A room sensor is included in the box

Get greater control over your home's temperature without spending extra money

A separate temperature sensor is nothing new for Nest Thermostats. The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) includes one in the box rather than as an optional add-on. You can install this sensor in any room, giving you more control over your home's temperature. For example, you can set a separate temperature target for one room or ensure that the average temperature stays the same across rooms of one type (such as bedrooms).

The Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen), which is included with the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen), replaces the previous Nest Temperature Sensor (1st gen). However, both are compatible with the 4th and 3rd gen Nest Thermostats, and you can buy extra sensors for $40 each.

5 Smart Schedule optimizes your heating schedule for the biggest energy savings

Forget about constantly tweaking the temperature

As you adjust your home's temperature, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) learns your habits and routines. It gives you a schedule to start with, and over time, it learns your habits and automatically adjusts the schedule appropriately. You don't have to fiddle with your temperature settings.

You can set Smart Schedule to automatically make changes or suggest what to do to save energy or stay comfortable. It's a straightforward feature that can have an impact on your home.

4 Use any smart home app thanks to Matter

Don't like the Google Home app? You're in luck

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is Matter-certified, so you aren't locked into the Google Home app if you want to change the temperature or adjust its mode. While you'll have the most control over your Nest Thermostat with the Google Home app, other apps like Amazon Alexa or Samsung SmartThings are compatible. Scan the QR code on the thermostat with your preferred smart home app to connect it.

3 Adaptive Eco keeps your home at the right temperature, even when you're away

Balance comfort and energy savings

You can set the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) to lower the temperature when you're out of the house. This is especially effective with Smart Schedules, as it learns when you go to work. However, it can do more than this.

Adaptive Eco balances energy savings and comfort by lowering the temperature in your home relative to the outside temperature. For example, on a freezing day, it lowers your home's temperature slightly to ensure it heats up before you return. On a warmer day, it reduces the temperature significantly as it takes less time to reheat your home.

2 Dynamic Farsight changes how much information you see

It knows when you're near

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) has plenty of customization options for the display. Dynamic Farsight automatically adjusts the display based on how far away you are. For example, if you're on the other side of the room, it shows a limited amount of information on the thermostat (for example, only the room's temperature). It shows more information the closer you get.

You can choose from various options, like a digital clock or the weather. It's a nifty tool that ensures you see the information you need at a glance.

Close

1 Improved Home app makes it easy to navigate your Nest Thermostat's settings

All the settings you need at your fingertips

The Google Home app was redesigned for the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). There are a lot of smart features for the thermostat, so the Home app makes it easy for you to navigate between them and check important information (for example, temperature schedules). You can also set shortcuts for commonly used features like temperature settings.

Close

Take advantage of the latest smart thermostat features

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is a significant upgrade for any smart home. Its stylish and practical design, combined with impressive smart home features, make this one of Google's best smart home products. However, setting up the smart thermostat requires some know-how. If you pick one up, follow our complete guide to the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen).