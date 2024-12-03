If you're embracing a regular fitness routine, you may wear your favorite fitness tracker while working out. However, these devices don't help with muscle recovery. Working out can cause small tears in your muscles, especially if you exercise to tone or build muscles. This is a necessary process that builds strength. Muscle recovery helps muscles rebuild and repair from the damage they sustained, ensuring they get stronger and become more effective.

Common forms of muscle recovery include adding a cooldown workout set before finishing your exercises or rotating which days you target specific muscle groups. However, hot and cold therapy can be an effective option. If ice-cold plunge baths aren't your thing, infrared therapy is a smart and clinically proven alternative. Here are eight infrared devices to add to your post-workout routine, including a few I love.

Infrared light therapy is a safe way to fast-track muscle recovery

If you're new to the world of infrared light therapy, the idea that it can improve muscle recovery might sound like a wild claim. However, the science behind the technology has consistently proven that hot and cold therapy (which can include infrared light therapy) reduces soreness and boosts healing.

A September 2022 study published in the Biology of Sport Journal highlights that infrared light therapy improves blood flow to the muscles because of the added warmth. This results in faster healing of the muscle's microtears while reducing edema (fluid retention) and inflammation, factors that derail the workout goals you track in apps.

Infrared light therapy is not a substitute for medical attention. If you have a serious muscle injury, please see a healthcare professional.

Infrared light therapy best practices

There's a right and a wrong way to do infrared light therapy for muscle recovery. Experts recommend staying hydrated because infrared therapy almost always elevates body temperatures through heat exposure. Also, keep sessions between 10 and 30 minutes. This way, your muscles get enough exposure to reap the benefits of infrared therapy without risking dehydration. Also, inspect devices for exposed wires or damage that could cause bodily injury or pose a fire hazard. This is especially true if you plug your device into an electrical outlet or power bank.

8 Standing Infrared Heat Lamp

A standing adjustable infrared lamp

Infrared light therapy comes in various forms, including options with visible red light. This standing infrared heat lamp is a 275-watt single-bulb solution with 10 temperature adjustment settings for added customization.

The lamp is set on casters. You can position it where you like or use it while watching television, working on your computer, or lying down. The simple control panel is user-friendly, making it ideal for the tech-averse. Plus, you can set a timer from 6 to 60 minutes, although the recommended setting is 10 to 25 minutes.

Other key features include the 360-degree rotating lamp head and the standing design with a built-in miniature tray for holding essentials like your phone. The only negative about this product is that the brand doesn't clarify temperatures in Celsius or Fahrenheit. Also, it doesn't specify the nanometers for the red light's wavelength.

Lhcyldq Rolling Infrared Heat Lamp An adjustable height and arm infrared light lamp with 10 temperature settings and adjustable timer for 5 to 60 minutes. Type Infrared standing lamp What's Included Lamp, power cord Brand Lhcyldq Temperature Settings 10 Timer Settings 5 to 60 minutes Wavelengths Not specified Expand $120 at Amazon

7 Flexbeam

An adjustable, targeted infrared treatment