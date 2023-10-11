Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is winding down, and some of the most popular deals have already sold out. Fret not if you're just sitting down to start shopping. As we approach the end of the two-day event, there are still some deep discounts available on a handful of tech-related hardware. Not only are these some of our favorite gadgets, they're also down to their lowest price ever for Prime Day. They look to be sales that will run to the very end of the day, allowing you to take advantage even if you're late to the party.

Anker Prime 67W GaN Charger

This compact little charger from Anker makes short work of charging your phone, tablet, and Chromebook thanks to its wide compatibility and triple-port setup. It can hit up to 65W of charging power even with two ports in use, and you get dual USB-C and one USB-A on the front for easy access. GaN technology improves efficiency and charging speed, and the charger's plugs fold up into the casing for easier transportation.

For many people it will be the only charger required, and it's never been cheaper than right now during Amazon's October Prime Day. Be sure to check out more great Prime Day deals on smartphone accessories.

Source: Anker Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall Charger $38 $60 Save $22 Charge everything with Anker's 67W Prime wall charger, complete with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, foldable plug, and overall compact design. $38 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro

In our Google Pixel Buds Pro review, Gadgets Editor Taylor Kerns noted that "they have good audio quality, competent ANC, and killer battery life, not to mention icing-on-the-cake features like wireless charging, Fast Pair, and Bluetooth multipoint." Yes, these are awesome earbuds for practically any Android users, and they've never been cheaper than during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

The regular $200 price comes down to just $120, and that includes all six color options. This is Google finally getting it right after more than a few attempts, and we're happy to see them available for so cheap. Our curated list of great Prime Day earbuds deals has more options to browse.

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $120 $200 Save $80 The Pixel Buds Pro from Google are some of the best wireless noise-cancelling earbuds around, and they've never been as cheap as they are now during Amazon's October Prime Day. $120 at Amazon

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus entered the tablet market this year with its 11.6-inch OnePlus Pad, and though it's not perfect it is certainly an attractive piece of tech that's never been cheaper than now during Amazon's Big Deal Days event. In our OnePlus Pad review, Phones Editor Will Sattelberg called it "a quality slate that is capable of going toe-to-toe with the iPad without embarrassing itself."

That's high praise, but it's no surprise with the sleek design, high-res 11.6-inch display, and nimble performance with quick charging. Pick it up for $400 before October Prime Day comes to an end.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Pad $400 $480 Save $80 The OnePlus Pad is an 11.6-inch Android tablet with high-res display, solid performance and battery life, and a new low price for October Prime Day. Get it for $400 before Big Deal Days comes to an end. $400 at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 8 might already be here, but the Pixel 7a — which is more like a flagship than ever before — is going to pull in a lot of people with its new low price of $399. In our Google Pixel 7a review, Phones Editor Will Sattelberg pointed out that it wasn't as good of a deal in the past due to a price hike.

That's been remedied by Amazon's Big Deal Days, where the Pixel 7a's price has been slashed by $100. It's unlocked for use with your favorite carrier, and you can get the deal with Charcoal, Sea, and Snow colorways. Check out more of the best Prime Day phone deals if this isn't quite what you want.