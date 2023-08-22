Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 311 $170 $250 Save $80 Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 may not be as cutting-edge as newer Chromebooks, but it's as well-rounded as they come. With its 11.6-inch touchscreen display, MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, impressive 15-hour battery life, and plastic chassis, it's one of the most reliable and durable laptops you can get your hands on. $170 at Best Buy

Chromebooks used to be something of a last resort when it came to portable computers, but they have since evolved into sturdy, consistently reliable devices that are great for work and play. Fine, maybe not so much on play (except for Chromebooks designed for gaming, of course), but they're the top choice for students looking to have a dependable machine for note-taking and light projects and professionals who want a laptop that allows for on-the-go productivity.

The best thing about them is they are generally on the more economical side, but if you want one that is sure to deliver on top of affordability, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a great option. It was already pretty cheap at $250, which is why it landed on our list of best budget Chromebooks, but with Best Buy's latest deal, you can snag it for just $170.

Why you don't want to miss out on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311

We love the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 so much that it made its way to six more of our best-of-the-best lists: best 2-in-1 Chromebooks, best touchscreen Chromebooks, best Acer Chromebooks, best Chromebook for kids, and best Chromebook for students. It's part of our overall best Chromebooks list, too. The fact that we can't stop raving about it speaks to how much Acer has totally nailed things here.

It may not have swanky features, but it packs just enough to help you cross out your daily tasks, and then some. Powering this all-around laptop is a MediaTek 8-core processor and 4GB of RAM that deliver a seamless computing performance without being laggy. You can process documents, crunch numbers, stream on YouTube and Netflix, and even perform some light photo editing with ease. You can do all these things for up to 15 hours straight, with this laptop boasting a battery life that lasts beyond a typical work or school day.

The Spin 311 also comes with an 11.6-inch touch display with a 1366x768 HD resolution, and a keyboard that feels great to type on. But if you want to focus solely on browsing, scrolling, and streaming, you can easily transform it into a tablet (it's named Spin, after all). It's also relatively light at just 2.65 lbs, making it easy to take from point A to B. Its chassis is notably made of plastic for enhanced durability, and even then, it doesn't look and feel cheap at all. And besides, you can cover it up with a case or sleeve.

You may find its connectivity options lacking with only one USB-A and one USB-C port, and its internal memory can only store up to 64GB of data, but it makes up for it with its impressive portability and seamless integration with Google Workspace apps.

At its usual $250 sticker price, the Acer Spin 311 is already a bang-for-your-buck Chromebook, and now it's even made more affordable with the Best Buy deal that brings it down to only $170.