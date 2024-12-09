December is a time to celebrate the holiday season with loved ones and shop for gifts, even if some are for yourself. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, you might have multiple inbound packages. As a chronic shopper and reviewer for Android Police, I quickly found out that keeping tabs on multiple inbound shipments is not easy.

Brands and e-commerce platforms like Amazon communicate with notifications, emails, or SMS reminders for important shipping milestones. However, the communication is often overwhelming or easy to ignore. Here are the four apps I use to track packages and order-related communication to keep things under control in a digestible format this holiday season.

4 Gmail

Start with an app you have

Gmail

You can start by addressing the flurry of emails in your email app without installing anything extra. Since most Android devices need a Google account to set up, most users have one, and one opt-in feature can be life-altering. This Android app has Summary cards for emails about packages, events, bills, and journey reminders.

These appear at the top of the screen, saving you from reading the email to discern the details. For packages, the card usually contains the item name, an estimated delivery date in a large font, the current status, the order number, and a quick shortcut to view your order.

Google updated Gmail Summary cards in October 2024 to include an option that tracks your packages. The prompt appears underneath the card, and tapping Allow switches to a delivery progress bar within the summary. You'll also see the courier tracking number alongside the retailer's order number. This feature is available for packages from all major shipping companies in the US. You'll also find the toggle under Gmail > Settings > General Settings > Package tracking.

3 AfterShip

Nothing beats a simple app

AfterShip Package Tracker

Gmail is convenient for tracking a handful of packages, but you'll need a dedicated app to track multiple packages. I prefer AfterShip since it links to my email and auto-adds packages to track when I receive communication about them. The app has a simple user interface with options to manually add new orders, override incorrect statuses, and filter by order status, such as Shipping or To be shipped. Like in Gmail, you can swipe left or right on each shipment to delete it or mark it as delivered.

The color-coded UI identifies couriers that are held up, and you can sort packages by estimated arrival date. Every list is searchable, and you can scan barcodes on shipping labels to add items to track. In my experience, this app works well, but a few users on Reddit claimed Amazon tracking doesn't work reliably, so your mileage may vary. However, each shipment's details page has a link at the bottom to jump to the email from which the data was pulled, saving you some troubleshooting effort with incorrect auto-adds.