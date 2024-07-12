Many great widgets are available for Android phones and tablets, but which are the best? From the widgets that came preinstalled to unexpected widgets installed alongside my favorite apps, I've used more than I can remember. However, I can't fit them all on my home screen, so I now stick to a few favorites that I use at least weekly, if not daily.

These are my favorite Android widgets because they are valuable additions to my day-to-day life. While many more widgets are available, these are the top six I recommend if you want to make your Android phone or tablet more useful.

1 Google Keep

The Note Collection widget is the best for quickly viewing and creating notes

Google Keep is one of the best note apps on Android, but its Note Collection widget is its best feature. This widget shows a collection of notes on your home screen and has a handy button to create new ones quickly.

What I especially like about this is that you can customize it to show only notes with a specific label. Since I always forget things to do with my apartment, I keep the notes relevant on my home screen as a constant reminder of what I need to do.

2 Overdrop

Find the weather widget that suits you from one handy menu

Weather apps are a dime-a-dozen on the Play Store; the default app installed on your Android phone is sufficient for most people. However, the Overdrop app not only comes with nifty notifications informing you of important information like the chance of rain but also has many widgets to choose from.

These widgets are entirely different styles and show a variety of weather-related information. My only complaints are that some widgets are locked behind a Pro subscription and that the actual widget sizes are somewhat inflexible. If you like a perfectly ordered home screen, you may need to reorganize it to use Overdrop's widgets.

3 Tick Tick

The perfect to-do list widget

Tick Tick is a valuable productivity app that comes loaded with tools for habit tracking, calendars, Pomodoro timers, and more. However, the basic to-do list widget included in the app is my favorite to-do list tool; I recommend installing Tick Tick just for this.

What I find especially useful about Tick Tick's to-do list widget is that it packs a ton of information into a small space. You can set reminders for notes, flag priority tasks, label notes, and more just from the widget. It's incredibly versatile and the most helpful to-do list widget I've ever used.

4 Feedly

Create your own Google Discover feed

The Google Discover page is a handy way of keeping up on relevant news, but it's hard to customize. Feedly lets you aggregate RSS feeds into one feed, and I've since wholly ignored Google Discover in favor of it.

I currently use Feedly to aggregate news across Android-related sites, so I can keep updated on the latest developments just by glancing at my home screen. But you can customize it to any site you want, so if you're frustrated by the often irrelevant news in Google Discover, give Feedly a try.

5 Pixel battery widget

Check your connected devices' battery levels at a glance

This one's just for the Pixel users, but it's a must-use if you have a Pixel device. Not only does it show the battery levels of all connected devices, but tapping on a device takes you to the relevant app. Devices don't show here if they're not connected, so you're not cluttering your home screen with irrelevant information. I find this especially handy if I need to tweak my Pixel Buds while listening to music or adjust the battery settings on my phone without navigating through the Settings app.

6 Time Until

A simple reminder of the things you're excited for

Time Until is a simple but fun widget I use to keep looking forward to important events. It adds a countdown timer to your home screen; you can customize the text, background, and timer style.

That's all there is to this widget, but if you have an event you're looking forward to, it's a fun and straightforward way to get excited about it.

Find the widget that works for you

While I think these widgets are helpful for most Android users, I use them because they fit my life perfectly. The tricky part is discovering the ones that work best for you. While I hope you find these widgets helpful, explore our roundup of the best Android widgets for additional ideas on making your Android phone more useful.