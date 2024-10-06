It's no secret that the best Android phones are powerful, do-it-all devices. Previously, you might have needed a dedicated gaming handheld or a gaming phone, like the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, to get an excellent mobile gaming experience. Now, many of the top smartphones with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip deliver solid performance. A smartphone can become your primary gaming device when it's paired with a cloud gaming service.

However, even smartphones made for gaming are lacking as standalone players. Their touchscreens, small batteries, and low-quality audio won't satisfy gamers looking for a premium experience. That's why, after testing plenty of Android accessories, I recommend these five products for gamers. From controllers to earbuds, this list helps you improve your mobile gaming experience, whether you're looking to spend $15 or $250.

5 The Razer Kishi Ultra is the best Android controller

Everything, from the RGB lighting to the buttons, feels premium

If you're willing to spend any amount of money to make your phone feel like a console or gaming handheld, the Razer Kishi Ultra is a must-buy. After trying the top mobile controllers from brands like Razer, GameSir, Turtle Beach, and others, I'm convinced the Kishi Ultra is the best one, and it isn't particularly close. This versatile accessory works with many phones, including foldables, and can expand to fit small tablets. I use it with my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to play games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile.

The Razer Kishi Ultra compared to mobile game controllers from GameSir and Turtle Beach.

There's a lot to like about the Razer Kishi Ultra, and the ergonomics and buttons are worth mentioning. Razer uses its proprietary Mecha-tactile switches here, and after you use them, it's hard to go back to regular membrane buttons. The joysticks, bumpers, and triggers are similarly great, and the D-pad detects presses in eight different directions. Haptic feedback is supported on Android devices, so you'll get a rumble feel while playing.

That's without noting the passthrough USB-C port and 3.5mm jack or the USB-C connector for low latency. The Kishi Ultra is the only mobile gaming controller to replace my Xbox Wireless Controller, and it'll instantly level up your Android gaming experience. At $150, it isn't cheap, but you'll find quality tech under the hood.

Razer Kishi Ultra The Razer Kishi Ultra feels like a full-size console controller, but features a telescopic middle that can extend to hold phones, foldables, and even small tablets. It has a passthrough USB-C port and a 3.5mm jack, plus customizable RGB lighting and haptics support. Great ergonomics and buttons with physical switches round out the Kishi Ultra as the best mobile gaming controller around. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $150 at Razer

4 Ugreen's 145W power bank keeps your phone charged

I've used this portable charger for over a year, and it's still my daily driver

Gaming devours your phone's battery life, especially if you use a wired hardware controller. Throw in a demanding game, Bluetooth audio, and high brightness, and you might find your phone's battery diminishes rapidly while gaming. You won't run out of charge with the Ugreen 145W 25,000mAh power bank. I've used it for a year, and it's still my go-to portable charger, powering everything from Android phones to laptops.

You get a metal design, three USB ports (two Type-C, one Type-A), and an LED display that shows the state of charge. The power bank sends up to 100W through a single USB-C port, delivering the maximum power your Android phone accepts. It's fairly priced for a power bank of this size and available for under $100. If that's more power than you need, Ugreen has a very capable 20,000mAh 100W Power Bank we recently reviewed that's available at a lower price.

Ugreen 145W 25000mAh Power Bank $82 $100 Save $18 This power bank from Ugreen features a 25,000 mAh capacity and can deliver 145W of power. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and can be recharged in just two hours. Plus, there's a metal chassis and an LED display that shows state of charge. $82 at Amazon $100 at UGreen

3 8BitDo's mobile gaming clip is our affordable pick

Budget buyers can leverage the Bluetooth controller they already have

Source: 8BitDo

Not everyone wants to spend more than $100 on a mobile gaming controller, so my sleeper pick is a clip. I use a random one purchased from Micro Center a few years back, but every version of the mobile gaming clip is virtually identical. This one from 8BitDo (a company with plenty of experience making game controllers and accessories) is available for $15.

It mounts your phone to the Bluetooth controller you already own, like an Xbox Wireless Controller. That way, you get all the benefits of using hardware controls with your Android phone while spending a fraction of the price of a dedicated mobile controller.

8BitDo Mobile Gaming Clip for Xbox Controllers A cheap way to use your phone as a mobile gaming device is to buy a mobile gaming clip, like this one from 8BitDo. It attaches to the Xbox Wireless Controller you might already own, utilizing the excellent ergonomics of Microsoft's default controller. From there, you can connect to a controller over Bluetooth. $15 at 8BitDo

2 Jsaux's carrying case ties the whole kit together

The case holds all the accessories on this list and more