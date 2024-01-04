FastestVPN $40 $360 Save $320 A VPN is practically a necessity nowadays, but they don't often come cheap. This deal as StackSocial changes that, offering a complete lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, one of the top VPN options available, for just $40 right now. $40 at StackSocial

If you aren't using a VPN yet, chances are it's either because you're completely unaware of just how useful it is to have one, or you don't just have the funds to fork over a couple of hundred bucks to get one. Sure, some do offer monthly and yearly subscription plans, but depending on which option you go with, these aren't always the most economically viable options to go with.

Those of you in the latter group may be happy to know that FastestVPN, one of the best VPN services available, is getting an incredible discount this week over at StackSocial. For just $40, you can snag yourself a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN for up to 10 devices — a massive 86% discount on a top VPN option for those who need one that's as fast as it is reliable.

Why this FastestVPN deal is worth your money

While there are plenty of VPN options out there, including free VPN services, not all are created equal. Of course, any VPN is going to offer basic data protection while browsing the web, but the pay-to-play options offer critical features that cheaper options don't. Features like ad blockers, NAT firewalls, and even anti-malware are part of the paid options, and FastestVPN has all of these and then some.

What's more, FastestVPN is also one of the few services available that supports unlimited bandwidth and blazing fast server speeds. Over 10Gbps in fact, which makes it ideal for users that want a VPN for streaming or transfer larger files with complete protection and anonymity. All of which can be done across ten devices of your choosing, including Smart TVs, laptops, mobile phones, and even tablets.

These faster speeds are great, of course, but what about the protection? FastestVPN features a number of protocols, including WireGuard, IKEV2, and OpenVPN to secure your connection, and even offers 'Double VPN' servers that provide tighter protection with double encryption. Other must-have features, like 256-bit AES encryption, Smart Connect to identify the fastest server available, and unlimited server switching make it one of the most versatile VPN services you can go with.

Also, considering that the normal price tag of a lifetime subscription is close to $400, the fact that you can get all of this for just $40 is an incredible value. There are a couple of stipulations to the deal that you'll want to be aware of however, including the need to redeem it within 30 days of purchase. Otherwise, StackSocial may revoke the product code.