There's nothing worse than trying to crawl through slow-loading websites or getting through a show with endless buffering when your internet speeds are down. Unfortunately, while VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) protect your privacy and give you complete access to the World Wide Web, many also contribute to these sluggish speeds. But not all of them.

By routing your internet traffic through servers located around the globe, a VPN connection will make you anonymous online, but that comes with a sacrifice to your internet speed. That said, the best VPNs have little impact on your browsing speeds. In NordVPN's case, that's thanks to its lightning-fast NordLynx protocol. If you're after buffer-free streaming when watching the latest movies and want to scroll through geo-restricted websites without delays, our pick of the fastest VPNs will do the job.

Many free VPNs are available on all platforms, and while they may boast fast connections, many don't match the speeds of our top picks. Furthermore, they don't offer the privacy standards you'd expect – as in the case of SuperVPN exposing 360 million users' data. Test the fastest VPNs by taking advantage of their 30-day free trials until you find one that suits your needs.

The fastest VPNs worth getting in 2023

NordVPN Best overall Fastest VPN around NordVPN is the fastest VPN service you can get, but speed isn't its only strength. With over 5,700 servers in 60 countries, there will always be a reliable server offering fast access to geo-restricted content and streaming platforms. Its proprietary NordLynx protocol contributes to its famed privacy and speed, and features such as Threat Protection and Meshnet are great perks. Renewal subscriptions can be pricey, and its user interface is a tad clunky, but this VPN won't let your internet down. Pros Fastest speeds

Varied security tools

Wide network of servers

Located in Panama with no required data logs Cons Awkward user interface

Can be pricey See at NordVPN

NordVPN goes the whole nine yards, and it does so at lightning-fast speeds. With over 5,000 servers in 60 countries and optimal connection speeds with its NordLynx protocol, you'll hardly notice any dip in internet speeds when the service is in use. In fact, if your ISP throttles your bandwidth, NordVPN could even increase your connection speeds.

These speeds let you easily stream in HD and 4K, and it can bypass plenty of country-specific libraries on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, YouTube TV, and more. Its features also deliver privacy and security, with features like Threat Protection, a kill switch, split tunneling, AES 256-bit encryption, and a Meshnet feature to keep connections between devices secure.

With a 500MB/s connection, expect NordVPN to deliver over 450MB/s speeds. It's also based in Panama, a privacy-friendly country, and has a strict no-logs policy with many security audits.

ExpressVPN Premium pick Top-tier speeds ExpressVPN offers lightning-fast speeds with its Lightway protocol and a host of useful perks in its intuitive app. Sure, its speeds aren't the fastest around, but it's speedy enough to breeze through streams and web surfing without any noticeable speed loss. It's hard to beat its selection of 3,000 servers in 94 countries, unblocking power, privacy standards, and security perks. It's on the pricey side, but you'll get a premium VPN service. Pros Reliable connection speeds

User-friendly app

Unblocking master

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons More affordable VPNs can be faster See at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN's reputation for ticking all the right boxes isn't without merit, especially in the speed department. True to its word, expect blazing-fast speeds thanks to its own Lightway protocol and 3,000 speedy servers in over 90 countries. Pair that with its unblocking power, and you have a prime VPN for getting past restrictions with no stutters.

Its quality user interface is straightforward and allows easy access to the fastest servers and various helpful tools. This includes a handy kill switch, split tunneling, a Threat Manager to block ads and trackers, DNS leak protection, and more. Expect to binge on country-specific shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Mac, BBC iPlayer, and plenty more.

A 500MB/s connection brings around 400MB/s speeds. This is fast, but not as quick as some more affordable VPN services on this list. ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, with a strict no-logs policy and Perfect Forward Secrecy, so your data always stays private.

Surfshark Best value Speed with value Surfshark may be one of the most affordable VPNs but don't think you're getting a "cheap" service. Its speed boost has made it an exemplary service for browsing, streaming, and torrenting. Plus, you'll get access to over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, an intuitive app with great security features, and unlimited device connections. Some servers are slower than others, and it has a bit of trouble bypassing some streaming platforms, but it's easy to overcome these with its list of helpful tools. Pros Fantastic speeds

Straightforward app

No device limit

British Virgin Islands jurisdiction Cons Minor unblocking issues

Some servers can be slower See at Surfshark

If you're all about budget, you'll be quite pleasantly surprised by the value you get out of Surfshark. Unlimited device connections and having over 3,200 servers in 100 countries are fantastic perks, but its speeds knock it out of the park, especially considering its low subscription prices.

Every server has a 1GB/s connection as the base speed, but most now deliver 10GB/s. That's fast, but you even expect "2 x 10 Gbps per server," as Surfshark puts it. You'll fly through geo-blocked websites and streaming services in a flash. Speaking of, it effectively bypasses Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube TV and more, but some servers may struggle to get past some services like Disney+.

Even if you find yourself on a slower server, you can easily switch to another with ease. With its AES 256-bit encryption, split tunneling, its own CleanWeb that blocks ads and trackers, and a Dedicated IP feature, you can be sure Surfshark won't falter.

On a 500MB/s connection, Surfshark achieved speeds of over 450MB/s. Moreover, the VPN service has British Virgin Islands jurisdiction and a credited no-logs policy.

IPVanish Widespread speed Affordable alternative IPVanish is an incredible alternative option for anyone needing speed and value. Even with over 2,200 servers in 51 countries, you'll get fast and reliable connections to blaze through websites with high-speed performance. Useful features like its OpenVPN scramble and effective kill switch are great bonuses, along with its generous unlimited simultaneous connections. However, it could be better at unblocking certain streaming content libraries. Pros Superfast servers

Low-cost yearly plans

Unlimited device connections Cons United States jurisdiction

Some trouble with Netflix libraries See at IPVanish

IPVanish may not be considered premium VPN service, but it certainly acts like one. Incredible speeds that top the majority of VPNs? Check. Unlimited simultaneous device connections? Also, check. Affordable pricing plans? You know it.

With over 2,200 servers in 54 countries, its network is lacking compared to other services, but it still offers the most popular destinations and enough servers for excellent speeds. As for privacy, the nifty OpenVPN Scramble can trick geo-restricted regions that block VPNs into thinking you're not using a VPN, while its kill switch and split tunneling will help you stay protected.

Expect speeds over 450MB/s on a 500MB/s connection, along with a no-logs policy verified by a third-party cybersecurity company. IPVanish is based under U.S. jurisdiction, so files are at risk of being exposed.

CyberGhost Need for stream Great for streaming CyberGhost has streaming-specific servers for a good reason, as its 9,000 servers in 91 countries give it the speed to tackle any buffering. Its WireGuard protocol bolsters its connections, and the varied selection of security tools will bypass nearly all geo-restricted content. Furthermore, with an affordable two-year plan, it's a VPN service that won't have you counting pennies. Don't expect dizzying speeds, but it's enough for most not to see a noticeable dip. Pros Reliable speeds

Servers made for streaming

More than 9,000 servers in 91 countries Cons Lacks platform-specific features

Faster VPNs available See at CyberGhost

CyberGhost has slowly but surely become a go-to VPN service for many, as its quick speeds and vast selection of over 9,300 servers in 91 countries is a combo that's hard to beat. If streaming is a top priority, this VPN has all the right servers for you.

Its WireGuard protocol protects your data while keeping speeds solid, meaning you can expect smooth streaming when bypassing Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more. We're fans of its slick user interface that is easy to navigate, and helpful tools such as its kill switch, split tunneling, and DNS leak protection are hugely welcome.

It's a shame not all platforms get certain features, so it's best for Android and Windows users. Its two-year subscription plan won't set you back too much either, and if you want to give another service a go, its 45-day money-back guarantee gives you enough time to make up your mind.

While not the fastest, averaging around 350MB/s on a 500MB/s connection, it's still enough to keep streams running. With a credited no-logs policy and Romania jurisdiction, rest assured your data will stay clear of prying eyes.

Windscribe Fast and free Fantastic speeds for free Windscribe gives you an exemplary VPN connection for the total cost of nothing. That makes its wicked speeds all the more surprising, allowing you to hop around 10 countries and get past blocked content. With a 10GB monthly data limit, you'll have to keep an eye on what you're doing, but it's fantastic for browsing through restricted websites. From anti-tracking tools to handy features like cookie monitoring and a few more perks with its paid plan, Windscribe is worth checking out. Pros Superb speeds

Excellent free plan

No device limit

Based in Canada Cons Data limits

Limited servers See at Windscribe

Want breakneck speeds without forking over a payment? Windscribe has you covered. Its exemplary speeds show what a free VPN service can do, and its generous offering of 11 countries to hop between, from the U.S. to Hong Kong, makes it a no-brainer to install.

While it can bypass blocked content and access content libraries on Netflix, Disney+, and more, you'll only get 10GB of monthly data to use. It's better used for browsing websites rather than streaming, but the upgrades that come with its affordable paid plan can give you unlimited data and a selection of servers in 69 countries. Security features are also a highlight, with its R.O.B.E.R.T system blocking unwanted IPs and domains, split tunneling, anti-tracking tools, and support for torrenting.

Getting 450MB/s speeds with a 500MB/s connection is outstanding. It's based in Canada, a privacy-friendly country, but needs a public security audit to strengthen its privacy standards.

Proton VPN Privacy and speed Fast and secure Proton VPN has made a name for itself due to its privacy and protection, but it also offers solid speeds. With its VPN Accelerator feature and 10GB/s servers combined with its unblocking power, you can expect buffer-free streaming and no delays. Privacy is a given with its kill switch, split tunneling, and NetShield ad blocker tools, and it's all simple to access. Its free version is far more limited than most, so stick with its paid option. Pros Faster speeds with VPN Accelerator

Advanced security features

Switzerland jurisdiction Cons Free-tier doesn't unblock streaming platforms

Can be pricey See at ProtonVPN

Proton VPN has privacy down to a tee, but it's also a VPN with some kick. From 10GB/s network speeds to a VPN Accelerator feature that provides a whopping 400% speed increase when connecting to distant servers, expect to stream shows and surf the web smoothly, all while staying anonymous.

There are faster VPNs available, but you're getting a great deal of security tools and trustworthy connections while browsing. The 2,988 servers in 69 countries it offers will get you past strict websites and geo-blocked streaming libraries like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. While it provides a free plan for all to use, it limits all the perks you get for its paid subscriptions, including faster speeds.

Thanks to tools like a kill switch, split tunneling, Secure Core that routes your traffic through multiple servers, a NetShield adblocker, and more, it's one of the most secure VPNs around.

With a 500MB/s connection, expect an average of 300MB/s speeds. For peace of mind, Proton VPN's strict zero-logs policy has been audited by third-party cybersecurity companies, and it is under Switzerland jurisdiction.​​​​​​​

Mullvad Bargain speed Pay-as-you-go Mullvad boasts some of the fastest speeds a VPN can offer, which is an incredible feat considering its low price. It may only have 647 servers in 40 countries, but many bring 10GB/s speeds and a WireGuard protocol. Plus, its pay-as-you-go system makes it easy to spend what you need. It has the right security features and is an open book for everything it does. However, it struggles with a few streaming platforms and is based in Sweden. Pros Incredibly fast speeds

Affordable price

Secure privacy features Cons Struggles to bypass some streaming platforms

Based in Sweden See at Mullvad

Mullvad VPN is the bee's knees if you're after a bargain. Despite its price, it offers excellent speeds thanks to 10GB/s servers and its WireGuard protocol, with plenty of servers even reaching up to 20GB/s. You'll fly around restricted sites without noticeable lag, even with a small server network – 647 servers in 40 countries.

Since its beginnings in 2009, it continues to grow its list of security features, which now includes multi-hop support, a kill switch, split tunneling, and Mullvad Leta, a search engine that acts like Google but is much more secure. It's let down by a lackluster user interface and not being able to access several content libraries. For example, expect to get into Netflix U.K., but look elsewhere if you're trying to watch shows on Netflix U.S.

With 450MB/s speeds on average, you're getting fast speeds at an affordable rate. Mullvad is extremely transparent about its operations, from its server ownership to its no-logs security audits. While its privacy standards are top-notch, it is based in Sweden, part of the Fourteen Eyes alliance.

What is the fastest VPN server?

Connecting to the right server using top-rated VPNs will encrypt your internet traffic while preventing download and upload speeds from slowing down. However, you may find that servers in specific countries provide a faster internet connection than others. A few factors are involved in this; it depends on the VPN service you're using, where you're located, how crowded a server is, and the VPN protocol you're using.

While there isn't one VPN server that's faster than any other, since it depends on your circumstances, several countries are generally the best to connect to. For example, nearly all VPN services have servers set up in big cities in the U.S. and the U.K. These destinations not only provide top-tier internet speeds but also offer a wide variety of content libraries on streaming platforms.

On the other hand, linking to servers in Switzerland, Panama, and Romania delivers pretty much unrestricted access to the web. These countries have reliable internet speeds and strong data privacy laws, and are not part of the Five, Nine, and Fourteen Eyes alliance, which are countries that share users' internet activities to protect national security. While they are also great for torrenting (legally), connecting to servers in spots like Spain is also safe.

Whatever the case, many of the best VPNs automatically detect the fastest VPN server for you, meaning you're only one click away from browsing the web using the fastest server.

Why does VPN speed matter?

Ideally, you want an internet connection that can handle multiple devices streaming HD video, navigating through various websites, making video calls, and even playing online games at the same time. By encrypting your data and hopping through remote servers, a VPN will impact this speed.

In general, a good connection offers above 100MB/s download speeds, but the average in the U.S. these days is around 215MB/s, according to Ookla. This is required if you have a household filled with devices doing demanding internet activities simultaneously. If you see a huge loss of speed by connecting to a VPN, your devices will struggle to reach the speeds you need.

That's why grabbing a fast VPN is handy, as it will barely bog down your connection speeds for you to notice. NordVPN provides the fastest speeds across the board, meaning you can watch HD and 4K streams, play games online, and jump on calls without stuttering.

Surfshark's boost in speeds, with some servers going up to "2 x 10 Gbps per server," makes it a VPN with value and reliable connection speeds. Plus, with unlimited device connections and plentiful features, it's hard to go wrong with this service.

If you're new to VPNs and want to learn more about what they can do for you, check out our VPNs for beginners guide.