We all have Bluetooth accessories, such as a great pair of headphones, that improve our experience with our devices. However, pairing them is not always a walk in the park since the devices don't always communicate correctly or stay connected. Modern Chromebooks have a feature called Fast Pair, which makes connecting and staying connected to compatible devices easier. This guide discusses what Fast Pair is and how to use it on your Chromebook.

What is Fast Pair?

Fast pair is a feature from Google that makes pairing your Bluetooth devices to your Android or ChromeOS devices easier. The feature was released on Android phones but expanded to Chromebooks, Android TVs, and smart home devices in January 2022. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy and location services to help your Android phone or Chromebook see nearby devices and get ready to pair with them.

When you put a compatible device into pairing mode, a notification appears on your phone or Chromebook showing the name and an image of the device as well as a button to pair with it. When you pair a device, it's saved to your Google account, so you can use it on other devices. Fast Pair devices also share more information with your device so that you can see more granular battery status as well as deeper customization and access to Google's Find My network.

How do I use Fast Pair on my Chromebook?

Fast pair is simple to use by design, so connecting one of your Bluetooth devices is simple. You'll need your Chromebook and Bluetooth device to use Fast Pair, and you'll need to make sure both devices are fully charged.

Tap the clock in the lower-right corner of your Chromebook. Check if Bluetooth is on. If not, turn it on by tapping the Bluetooth icon. Turn on your Fast Pair-compatible Bluetooth device. Put the Bluetooth device in pairing mode and move it close to your Chromebook. Wait until you see a notification with the name and a picture of your Bluetooth device pop up on your Chromebook. Tap the Connect button in the notification.

When the Bluetooth device is connected, you'll see a confirmation notification.

Pair all your favorite Bluetooth devices

Bluetooth allows us to use all kinds of great accessories with our devices, and Fast Pair supercharges this connectivity. It makes Bluetooth pairing much easier and allows you to do more and know more about the Bluetooth device you've paired. If you want to learn more about Fast Pair or have trouble with the feature, check out our Fast Pair explainer.