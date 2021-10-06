Zynga has just announced that FarmVille will soon see a new release on mobile. This title is known as FarmVille 3, and just like the last two titles, it's a casual free-to-play farming sim. Tons of new characters are expected, along with new animals and an active weather system. Pre-registration starts today, with the release date set for November 4th, which is less than a month away.

As you would expect, FarmVille 3 will see players set out on a path to become master farmers. Players will farm, raise animals, craft, and fish. Heck, there's even lumberjacking gameplay in the mix, so there will be no shortage of activities. Fans can also expect 150 new animals, 30 new characters, along with a real-time weather system that should make farming and fishing that much more realistic.

Of course, FarmVille 3 will be free-to-play, just like the previous titles. So even though the game's monetization has yet to be revealed, expecting the same $129 in-app purchases as the last two games on the Play Store is probably a safe bet.

So there you have it. The latest FarmVille is expected to arrive on November 7th with a bunch of new content in tow, and if you'd like to receive a notification on the day the game launches, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.

