Google Family Link has been around for a few years now, helping parents control how their children use technology to explore digital platforms and spaces. However, for as well-meaning and ambitious as it is, the app has left quite a bit to be desired, as we found out last year. Google finally looks like it's starting to take the needed steps to really improve Family Link now, introducing a redesigned user interface for parents, and a couple of new features for helping keep children safe in the real world.

Google seems to understand there are a few Family Link features guardians use more than others, like screen time controls and settings for blocking access to certain apps. The redesigned interface lets parents access these controls more easily with a three-tab design. For instance, screen time limits are available under the Controls tab, with the addition of a new Today Only extension, so your child can finish watching something if there’s only a bit of it left — or if you’re just feeling particularly generous.

A new Highlights tab lets parents comb through data to see what their kid has been up to. The page helps you glance through recently installed apps, screen time, and app usage quickly. Google says this tab will get better with time, but for now, it features content from partners like the Family Online Safety Institute, to help parents discuss online safety with their kids.

The biggest change to Family Link could help keep your children safer. You can use the Location tab to see the real-time location of all your children on a single map.You can even set up geo-fencing-style alerts to be notified every time your child arrives at or leaves a location, like a friend’s house or school. The Location tab also has options for ringing your child’s device to locate it when lost.

All the aforementioned tabs and settings can send you notifications about your child’s activities. Google knows this and designed a new hub of sorts in the Family link app, accessible by hitting the notification bell up top. Requests to unblock websites, make purchases online, and install apps will also be available here.

Finally, Family Link has a new web interface for parents and children, so everyone in the family can use the app’s features remotely when their phone isn’t readily accessible. And if Family Link feels too complex or restrictive, you can always use dedicated apps for just the features you need, like Digital Wellbeing to combat doomscrolling and Google TV kids profiles to restrict YouTube access for younger viewers.