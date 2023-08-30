Summary The Fairphone 5 is Fairphone's most modular and repairable phone yet, featuring 10 exchangeable modules and many individual parts that can be replaced.

The design of the Fairphone 5 is similar to its predecessor, but improvements have been made, such as an upgrade to an OLED screen and the addition of a punch-hole selfie camera.

The Fairphone 5 offers unmatched long-term software support, with 5 OS updates and 8 years of security patches promised, potentially extending that support to 10 years.

Two years after the Fairphone 4 and following the release of some audio products like the Fairbuds XL, the Dutch company is back with a new repairable phone: the Fairphone 5. It looks and feels a lot like the Fairphone 4, but it adds choice upgrades across the board, making it the most modular and also most modern-looking repairable phone from the company yet.

The design is largely unchanged compared to the Fairphone 4, but the improvements that the company did make go a long way: The teardrop notch and the LCD screen is finally gone, with an ordinary punch-hole selfie and an OLED taking its place. Otherwise, you’re looking at an aluminum frame, a triangular camera array, and a removable back cover. Here, the company brought back its signature translucent back cover next to two black and blue variants. The dimensions and weight has been reduced ever-so-slightly compared to the predecessor.

On the inside, a Qualcomm QCM6490 is in charge of processing needs, an IoT and industry-focused variant of the Snapdragon 782G. The main difference is a longer support window from the chipmaker, which is an important consideration for Fairphone. The phone launches with Android 13, but Fairphone promises a whopping five OS updates and eight years of security patches, with the company striving to move that up to ten years. No other Android manufacturer comes close to this kind of long-term support.

Fairphone 5 SoC Qualcomm QCM 6490 Display 6.46" 1224x2770 9:20 laminated OLED RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 4,200mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 Front camera 50MP Rear cameras 50MP IMX800 wide, 50MP IMX858 ultrawide Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 LE Dimensions 161.60 x 75.83 x 9.6mm Colors Transparent, black, blue Weight 212g Charging 30W IP Rating IP55 Price €700, £620 Micro SD card support Yes Material Removable plastic back, aluminum frame Release date 2023-08-30

The chip is coupled with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a microSD card slot to expand the storage by up to 2TB. The 4,200mAh battery can charge up to 50% in 20 minutes when coupled with a 30W charger. Like the previous Fairphone, a headphone jack isn’t on board anymore. You will instead have to use the USB-C port or Bluetooth 5.2 (with LE also supported).

On the camera front, we’re looking at a triple 50MP setup: A Sony IMX800 serves as the main camera, an IMX 858 is used as an ultrawide with a 121° FoV, and an unspecified punch hole camera. The third slot on the back’s camera array is taken up by a TOF sensor.

Source: Fairphone

Fairphone also improved the repairability of its phone. It has ten exchangeable modules with many more individual parts that you can pick from to replace broken components, such as the individual wide and ultra wide cameras and SIM and SD card slots.

“We designed a thinner device, without compromising on repairability and durability,” said Miquel Ballester, Co-Founder and Head of Product Management at Fairphone. “After multiple design studies, we were able to reduce the Fairphone 5’s thickness by 9% and ended up with a well-balanced design that sits well in your hand and feels sturdy and premium.” Despite the fact that Fairphone can’t fully seal off components from the outside world, the Fairphone 5 offers IP55 certified dust and water protection.

The repairability is only part of what makes Fairphone “fair,” though: “The Fairphone 5 is better than ever, but more importantly, it’s made with more fair and recycled materials and contributes to improving the lives of over 54,000 people in its manufacturing chain,” said Ballester. “We want to enable people to make sustainable choices without having to compromise on their user experience and the quality of their device.”

The Fairphone 5 is available for preorder on the Fairphone website in select regions. It launches at a price of €700 and £620, which is roughly $750. For now, it is only coming to Europe, but given that the Fairphone 4 only recently launched in the US, we’re hopeful that the Fairphone 5 will also make the jump across the pond. Spare parts will also be easily obtainable in Fairphone’s online store, with some examples including €40 for a new battery, €100 for a screen, and €25 for a back cover.