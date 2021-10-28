The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are here, complete with glowing reviews and availability problems for both. They're quickly picking up reputations as the first "true" flagships released by Google, and that's for a lot of good reasons. With both officially out today and shipments for pre-orders underway, Google has released its official factory images for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Factory images like these can be useful if something ends up happening to your new phone's software. If one day you mess something up while modding your phone, or if some future update fails horribly, you can go back to square one by flashing one of these images. And of course, we'll be seeing new images and OTA updates arrive each month as Google gets started with the Pixel 6 family's regular security patches.

These images are now available for the Pixel 6, codenamed oriole, and the Pixel 6 Pro, codenamed raven, in both their unlocked and carrier (AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon) flavors. Just make sure you're grabbing the correct files for your handset.

To install the OTA images, make sure you enable USB debugging in Settings by enabling developer options (go to About phone, Build number, and tap seven times), then reboot your phone into recovery mode, enter sideload mode by selecting Apply update from ADB, then enter the command adb sideload factory_image.zip (where factory_image.zip is the name of the file you just downloaded). Installing the factory images is a little bit more of a complicated process, and does involve unlocking your bootloader.

If you're looking for OTA images, you can check them out here. If you're looking for factory images, those are available here instead.

