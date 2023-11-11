Some FaceTime calls are more important than others. They are so important that you may want to record them to save for the long term. There isn't an obvious way to do this, given that FaceTime has upfront features like leaving a personalized video as a message. There are ways to get a FaceTime recording of a conversation if you set it up correctly. Here are the ins and outs of recording on FaceTime, if it works on your Android phone, and other important facts you should know.

Important legal stuff about recording FaceTime

Recording phone calls enters tricky legal territory. Two-party consent laws in many states (and many countries) require consent from the other person before you record. For the courts, that means obvious, verbal consent. You could land in legal trouble if you don't have consent, and you can't use the recording for legal purposes (like a lawsuit against an employer). Keep that in mind as you go through the steps below.

How to record a call on FaceTime

Make sure your iPhone has the latest updates, and follow the steps below. Do this before starting your FaceTime call.

Open your iPhone Settings, and select FaceTime. Turn on the beta feature Live Captions. This new feature provides on-screen captions as you talk. It isn't always accurate, but it gives information about what the other person says. Close Open FaceTime. Start your call. Swipe down from the upper-right corner of the iPhone display to open the Control Center. With a FaceTime call open, select the Screen Recording button at the bottom of the screen (it looks like a circle with a dot in it). Your screen recording starts. Close Turn on the red Microphone button so that at least your side of the conversation is picked up. Screen Recording may not pick up the other side's audio well, but live captions help. Set your FaceTime call to speakerphone. Select the Screen Recording button when your call is finished and select Stop. If you want clear audio and want to avoid fuzzy or lost audio, go to the Voice Memo app and set it to record ahead of your call. This creates a separate audio file of your dialogue over speakerphone, which may be clearer. Test it with a FaceTime call ahead of your calls to see if everything works or which options work best for you.

What about using a third-party screen recorder?

Numerous screen recorders work on iPhones, but there are a lot of catches. Most popular screen recorders turn off audio recording when FaceTime launches, as full audio recording is deactivated on Screen Recording. They want to avoid legal issues with call recording, so they make it harder to do.

Apps like Riverside allow audio recording only within their video chat app. That means you'll invite your guests to a new app they may not be familiar with. Unless you're a professional who records many calls, like an attorney or private investigator, the settings above are your best option.

Do FaceTime recordings work on Android?

Not exactly. Android users can join a FaceTime call, and they can be recorded when you follow the steps above. FaceTime doesn't work on Android phones. Android users can only get invites. They can't start recordings.

Now you know how to activate FaceTime recordings

Recording FaceTime videos isn't easy, but there are ways, especially if you try the AI-powered Live Captions ability. To learn more about your options, check out our guide to the best Android video chat apps and review the easiest way to make a video call on Android.