FaceTime is a significant benefit of owning an Apple device. While multi-platform apps like Google Meet offer a reliable way to make video calls, there may be times when it's best to join a FaceTime call from your Google Pixel or Android phone rather than a video chat app available through the Play Store.

We show you how to join a FaceTime call from your Pixel device and what to do if you're unavailable to join. This method works on all Pixel devices, including the Pixel Tablet, which is an ideal platform for taking video calls.

What you need to join FaceTime calls from your Pixel

All you need to join a FaceTime call on your Pixel device is to ensure you're updated to the latest version of Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Either browser works, so manually check for updates before you begin. You can use other browsers to join FaceTime calls, but Apple recommends these two for the best experience.

You can join a FaceTime call from any Android device with the latest Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge version installed.

You don't need an Apple ID to join FaceTime calls. FaceTime prompts you to enter your name when you join. This must be done each time you join a call.

While any Android device with the latest version of these browsers installed can join FaceTime calls, only iPhones and iPads with iOS 15 or Macs with macOS Monterey, Sonoma, or Ventura can create Android-joinable calls.

How to join FaceTime calls from your Pixel phone or tablet

The creator of a FaceTime call needs to send you an invite link to join a FaceTime call. Skip to the section on creating a FaceTime link if you want to invite someone to your FaceTime call.

Tap the link to open FaceTime in your default browser. Enter your name. Tap Continue. Close Confirm permissions for FaceTime to use your microphone and camera. Tap Join. Close

After the host approves your request to join, you can chat with them. While you cannot access the full range of FaceTime features from your Pixel device, you can adjust key settings during a call.

How to use FaceTime calls on your Pixel phone or tablet

In a FaceTime call, you can access a limited range of features during your video chat.

Tap the Microphone and Camera buttons to toggle them on or off.

and buttons to toggle them on or off. Tap the Full-screen button in the upper-left corner of your screen to make the call fill your entire screen.

Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen to access advanced options for FaceTime. These include:

A Share Link option to bring more people into the FaceTime call.

option to bring more people into the FaceTime call. Camera switching.

Microphone switching.

Participant layout (grid layout or one speaker at a time).

Close

When you use the Grid layout, FaceTime highlights the speaker so that it's easy to tell who's speaking.

FaceTime's SharePlay and screen-sharing features aren't available to Android users. If you need to show your screen to an Apple user, we recommend recording your screen beforehand.

How to create a shareable FaceTime link from your iOS device

If you have an iPhone or iPad running iOS, you can create a FaceTime link to share with your friends and family. If you don't see the option to create a link, update your device to iOS 15.

Open the FaceTime app. Tap Create Link at the top of your screen. Select a contact or app, or tap the Copy button. Close Create a name for your FaceTime call. Share it with your contact. Close

Anyone with the link can attempt to join your call, but you have complete permission over whether to let them in.

Tips for joining FaceTime calls without an Apple device

If you're struggling to join FaceTime calls without an Apple device or can't maintain a stable connection, try these tips.

Join a FaceTime call from your computer or laptop

If your mobile device struggles with video calls, you can join a FaceTime call from any device with the latest version of Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge installed.

This includes computers running Windows and all the latest and greatest Chromebooks. You can share the link between devices to join the call from another device.

Reset your network settings

If you experience consistent connectivity issues or signal drops, reset your network settings. This can fix lingering problems that can only be fixed with a hard reset.

Switch to an alternative video-calling app

Apple software often doesn't play nice with other platforms. If nothing else works, switch to a video-calling app available on Android and iOS.

There's a variety of fantastic video chat apps on Android. We recommend using Google Meet as a dedicated app or WhatsApp for reliable communication over text chat.

If you receive this message when attempting to join a FaceTime call, the host ended the call before you joined.

Close

Apple's services are becoming more accessible

FaceTime isn't the only Apple service becoming available on other platforms. Apple is adding RCS support to iOS in 2024, allowing features like read receipts and typing indicators. Not sure what RCS is or how to use it? Check out our quick and easy tips for RCS on Google Messages.