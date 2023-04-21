The first thing you'll usually want to do when you get a new smartwatch is to figure out what face to use. While it's easy enough to install Google's Pixel Watch faces on any Wear OS device, they might not be for everyone. This week, Facer launched a new set of 3D-animated watch faces to add an extra flair to your wearable.

The new faces feature high-resolution textures and real-time 3D models of animals that will perform different animations on various occasions. The effects range from cute waves to mini dances that occur when you touch the screen or randomly at different times throughout the day. Facer assures us that the faces will look different every time you move thanks to procedurally generated visual effects.

The company is starting its rollout by releasing an initial set of 15 watch faces, but they aren't all animals. Some are simpler and feature a traditional analog clock with colorful effects, while others include digital clocks with a fiery animation in the background.

As time passes, more new faces will be made available thanks to the Facer Creator Partner program which allows designers to put their own spin on Facer's new technology.

Facer's new collection of watch faces is compatible with any smartwatch that runs Wear OS and sports a Snapdragon 4100+ SoC or better, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, the Pixel Watch, and the Fossil Gen 6.

The company specified that the faces will run at 60 FPS on the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, though it didn't confirm whether this would be the case for the other watches it listed. It also claimed that battery life would not be affected by the 3D animations.

Those who are subscribed to Facer Premium can install the new faces at no extra cost, while those who aren't can pick them up at $2 apiece.

If you want to take total advantage of your Wear OS-powered smartwatch, then Google is here to help you find new games to play on your wearable.