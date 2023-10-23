Summary Android 12 introduced system-wide dynamic theming, and Android 13 added dynamic theming for icons. Facebook and Instagram were late to adopt this feature.

Facebook recently added themed icon support on Android, but it's currently only available in the alpha version of the app. Users may have to wait for the change to reach the stable channel.

Google introduced an experimental toggle in Android 13 to force dynamic theming on unthemed icons. This option is still available in Android 14, and works well as a temporary fix.

Android 12 was a major update for personalization enthusiasts because it introduced system-wide dynamic theming. When Android 13 rolled around last year, it built upon that base, adding elements like dynamic theming for icons. Most app developers were quick to update their apps with this visual change, but there were a few noteworthy holdouts among the best social media apps on Android — Facebook and Instagram. While the latter finally added dynamic icon theming support earlier this past weekend, Facebook is catching up now.

Dynamic theming on Android 12 and subsequent versions pulls colors from your active wallpaper to breathe life into apps. When all your apps and system elements like Quick Settings tiles share the same color scheme, the OS feels more cohesive and tightly integrated. Google had its heart in the right place with this major UI change, but for a long time, Android users had a folder of shame where all the unthemed icons lived. Instagram and Facebook were among the longest residents.

To give us some respite, Google introduced an experimental toggle in a subsequent Android 13 beta update which allowed forcing dynamic theming, even on app icons which didn’t officially support the feature. The experience wasn’t without its problems, but it worked well for most apps which were late to add theming. The option is still available with Android 14, available in the Home page tab of the Wallpaper & style app.

Meta’s breadwinners, Facebook and Instagram, still don’t support dynamic theming for their app icons, but Instagram recently changed things. Android expert Mishaal Rahman spotted Facebook following hot on Instagram’s heels with the same change. However, the vibrant, color matched icons are reserved for people running the latest alpha version (v439.0.0.0.30) of the app. This means you may still have to wait for the change to reach the stable channel, but that may take a few weeks.

If you want to take the color-matched icon up for a spin, you can always sideload the Alpha update from APKMirror, but we don’t recommend it because this channel may have unfinished features prone to failure and other issues. In any case, Facebook is among the last few apps to make this change. Most of its popular rivals are already up to speed with Google’s design guidelines for Android.