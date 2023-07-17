Temporarily deactivating your Facebook account lets you take a break from the social media platform without deleting any information. It's an ideal way to spend less time online, but if your Facebook experience is toxic, thanks to other users, you can block them instead of deactivating your account.

We walk you through how to deactivate and reactivate your Facebook account on all platforms, from desktop browsers to budget Android phones.

How to deactivate your account on the Facebook website

This method works on any browser.

Open Facebook. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu. Click Settings to access your account settings page. Click the Accounts Center tile in the upper-left corner of your screen. Click Personal details on the left of your screen. Click Account ownership and control. Click Deactivation or deletion from the pop-up window. Select the Deactivate account button. Click Continue. You'll need to confirm a couple more settings before your account is deactivated, which we describe in detail below.

You must re-enter your password to complete the deactivation process. Facebook tries to convince you to remain by offering to reactivate your account automatically. This option is selected by default, so select Don't reactivate automatically before finalizing the process.

Finally, Facebook asks if you want to opt out of receiving notifications. By default, your friends can still invite you to events and groups and tag you in photos after you deactivate your account. Select the Opt out of receiving future notifications from Facebook if you don't want this to happen.

How to deactivate your account on the Facebook app

This method works with the Android and iOS Facebook apps.

Open the Facebook app. Tap the three-line button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Scroll down and tap Settings under the Settings & privacy drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Tap the Accounts Center tile at the top of your screen. Tap Personal details. 2 Images Close Tap Account ownership and control. Tap Deactivation or deletion. 2 Images Close Select the Deactivate account button. Tap Continue. Select an automatic reactivation delay, or opt out of automatic reactivation. Choose whether to opt out of notifications. 2 Images Close

How to reactivate your account on the Facebook website and app

Reactivating your Facebook account is as simple as logging in again on either the app or website. You don't need to perform any extra steps and can continue using Facebook normally.

Take a break from social media

Doomscrolling through Facebook takes up a lot of time, but you don't need to replace it with boring tasks like chores. Why not try some of the best Android games? We guarantee they'll provide more enjoyment than Facebook.

FAQ

Q: What happens when I deactivate my Facebook account?

Deactivating your account remove your Facebook profile from the platform, but some information will remain. Here's what Facebook information is affected after you press the Deactivate Account button.

Your profile becomes invisible.

Your name appears in your friends' friends list (but isn't visible to anyone viewing their friends list).

Group admins may be able to see your posts and comments in their groups.

Facebook pages controlled by your account are deactivated.

Q: What happens to my Facebook Messenger profile?

Deactivating your Facebook account doesn't automatically deactivate your Facebook Messenger profile. However, if you deactivate Messenger, you can't send or receive messages, although messages sent to friends remain.

Q: Will I lose any information when deactivating my account?

Your personal and account information isn't lost after account deactivation. If you reactivate your account, your personal data, privacy settings, and profile are restored to the same state before deactivation.

Q: Will my Instagram account be deactivated?

Deactivating your Facebook account doesn't affect your Instagram account. If you want to deactivate your Instagram account, you must do that in the Instagram app.

Q: Will my friends be notified when I deactivate my account?

While your friends aren't notified if you deactivate or reactivate your account, they can tell your account is deactivated as they can't view your profile or send you messages.