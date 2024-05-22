Did you borrow a friend's device to check your Facebook feed and activity and forget to log out? You can check which devices your Facebook account is active on and remotely log out of all the active sessions. You can do this through any mobile device (whether it's a new Samsung Galaxy phone, an Apple phone, or a budget Android smartphone) or a laptop.

How to check active sessions through the Facebook app

You can check which gadgets your Facebook account is active on through the app on your Android smartphone or tablet, iPhone, or iPad. Here's a quick tutorial on what you'll do:

Launch the Facebook app on your mobile device or tablet. Select the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) in the upper-right corner of the page on your Android device or the lower-right corner on your iPhone. Tap Settings & privacy. Select Settings. Close Select See more in Accounts Center. In the Account settings box, select Password and security. Close On the redirected page, select Where you're logged in. Close

This takes you to the Account login activity page, which lists the devices that have access to your Facebook account. Selecting any device shows you more information, including the location of the device, the time of the login, and a list of recent logins.

How to check active sessions via the browser

You can check which devices have access to your Facebook account through the browser on a Chromebook, laptop, or desktop. Here's what you'll do:

Navigate to your Facebook account and log in with your credentials. Select your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the web page. Select Settings & privacy. Choose Activity log. Scroll down and select Where you're logged in.

You'll see a list of devices that have access to your Facebook account because of a current or previous login. This page also displays information like the type and model of the device that has access to your account, the browser used, and the date and time of the login.

How to log out of your Facebook account from select devices

If you're logged in to a device you don't recognize, it could indicate that a hacker has access to your account. In this case, remotely log out of the device. If you're using the Facebook app, navigate to the Account Login Activity window and tap Select devices to log out.

After that's done, tap Select all to log out of multiple devices or check the box beside a device to log out of only that device. Then, tap Log out. While this process is straightforward, you can contact Facebook's customer service if you have issues.

Facebook does an accurate job of recording your recent logins. If you access your Facebook account while connected to a VPN, your Facebook account displays the location of the VPN server rather than where your Wi-Fi is located. Before logging out of multiple sessions, check the login time to determine if you accessed the account with a VPN.

Keep your account protected after you log out

If you spot suspicious activity or logins, log out of those active sessions. When someone logs in to your Facebook account, it's no longer secure. Look at your Facebook profile and Messenger chats to determine if anything appears unusual. If you do, report the activity to Meta/Facebook.

Even if you don't see signs of hacking, change your Facebook password to keep your account secure. Create a strong password that isn't easy to guess. Use a password manager to generate a complex password and remember it for future logins on other devices. After changing your password, set up two-factor authentication on your Facebook account for added security.