People share many things on Facebook, from life updates to random thoughts. Whether you have an Android phone or an amazing Chromebook, Facebook makes it easy to share whatever you like. Even though Facebook is made to help you share, you may not want to share everything with all of your friends.

Facebook has a handy feature called a restricted list that limits who sees your posts. This guide discusses what a Facebook restricted list is and how to use it.

What is a Facebook restricted list?

A Facebook restricted list is a list of your friends you don't want to see all your posts. This could be someone such as a boss or coworker. When added to the restricted list, they only see posts and information you make public. A globe icon denotes posts you make available to everyone.

You are still Facebook friends with people if they're on your restricted list. You can message them and tag them in posts, but they can't see all your posts. Users aren't notified that they've been added to your restricted list, so restrict away.

How do you add someone to your Facebook restricted list on a computer?

You can add friends to your restricted list from any of your devices. Doing it on a computer allows you to add more than one person at a time, so you may find it the easiest method.

Go to the Facebook website on your computer. Tap Friends on the left. Choose Custom Lists from the options on the left. Selected Restricted. Click the Add/Remove button in the upper-right corner. Click the checkmark next to the friends you want to add to your restricted list. Their name is added to the bottom of the Add/Remove pop-up. Click Save.

If you accidentally check off someone you didn't mean to, select the X next to their name to stop them from being added to your restricted list.

How do you add someone to your Facebook restricted list using the Facebook mobile app?

You can add Facebook friends to your restricted list using the Facebook mobile app, but it's a bit tedious.

Launch the Facebook mobile app. Go to the profile of the person you want to add to your restricted list. Tap the Friends button under their name. Close Choose the Edit Friend List option. Tap Restricted to add them to the list. Close

To add more than one person to your restricted list, follow the steps above for each person.

How do you remove someone from your restricted list?

These steps are the same whether you remove someone from your restricted list on your phone or computer.

Go to the Facebook website or open the mobile app. Find the profile of the friend you want to remove from your restricted list. Select the Friends button. Choose Edit Friend Lists in the pop-up menu. Clear the Restricted checkbox to remove them from your restricted list.

Keep your life with your inner circle

We all have people that we're Facebook friends with but don't want to share our personal lives. The restricted list feature allows you to restrict what they see and keep your personal life private. Before you run into users you'd rather not interact with, learn how to block Facebook users.