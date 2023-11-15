Screenshots allow you to share anything on your device's screen. Whether you use an iPhone, Android, or one of the top Chromebooks, you can take screenshots to capture anything on your screen. That means anyone can capture anything you share on your social media or the web.

To make users aware that someone is capturing their content, some social apps like Snapchat send users a notification when someone takes a screenshot of their chats. The question arises: Does Facebook notify you if someone takes a screenshot of your profile or chats?

Does Facebook send a notification when someone takes a screenshot?

The short answer is no. Facebook and all other Meta properties, including WhatsApp and Instagram, do not inform you when someone takes a screenshot of your content.

When you share something publicly on your Facebook profile, anyone can take a screenshot to save the content. It is a privacy issue, as you can't be sure if your data is in the wild, even if you delete it.

Privacy concerns have risen since the advent of AI apps, as AI-morphed pictures and deepfakes are causing mayhem.

Is Facebook doing anything about it?

While Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has not said anything about notifying users when someone takes a screenshot of their profile, the company has taken steps to ensure users' privacy.

In a recent update to its Facebook Messenger platform, Meta released a new disappearing text feature that automatically deletes your texts in up to 24 hours. If someone tries to take a screenshot of these disappearing chats, Facebook Messenger notifies you.

The same protection isn't offered for regular chats. Use the disappearing chats feature to protect your privacy. You'll sacrifice your chat history for your privacy.

What can you do to improve your privacy?

While you can't prevent someone from taking a screenshot of your content, you can reduce the risk by locking your Facebook profile. It ensures that only someone in your friend list can see what you share.

When you lock your profile, no one can see your photos or posts unless you accept their friend request. We recommend checking your friends list and removing anyone you don't know.

How to lock your Facebook profile

To stop strangers from accessing your Facebook profile and taking screenshots of your photos or posts, follow the steps below to lock your Facebook profile.

Open the Facebook app on your smartphone and tap the profile icon to open your profile page. Tap the three-dot menu and choose the Lock profile option. Close Tap the Lock your profile button to lock your profile. Close

That's it. Only your friends can see the posts, photos, and stories you share on your Facebook account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Will Facebook notify you when someone takes a screenshot of your profile?

No, Facebook doesn't alert users when someone takes screenshots of their profile.

Q. Can you tell if someone takes screenshots of your Facebook stories?

No, you cannot tell if someone screenshots your Facebook stories.

Q. How to turn on screenshot protection on Facebook?

You cannot activate screenshot protection on Facebook. You can turn on screenshot protection in Facebook Messenger by using disappearing messages.

Q. How do I enhance the protection of my Facebook profile?

Lock your Facebook profile so only your friends can see your posts and stories.

Enhance your Facebook privacy with Privacy Checkup

The best way to prevent someone from screenshotting your personal information on Facebook is by not sharing anything you will regret. The next best thing is to improve your account's privacy using the Facebook Privacy Checkup tool.