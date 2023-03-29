Facebook Messenger is one of the best communication apps available. It's the de facto choice for Facebook users to stay in touch with friends and family. While Facebook offers feature-rich Messenger apps on iPhone and the top budget Android phones, those apps aren't void of issues. You can always move to another platform when Facebook Messenger starts acting up. But your Facebook friends may not be available on an alternative instant messaging app. Instead, use the steps and troubleshooting tricks below to fix common Facebook Messenger problems.

1 Can't log in to Facebook Messenger

If you're logged in to one of the Facebook apps, such as Instagram, Messenger automatically detects it and lets you log in with a single tap. But other times, you must sign in with your Facebook account details. If you face login issues on Messenger, try the tricks below.

Look for spelling errors on the login screen

Double-check your Facebook email address and password. Tap the eye button to glance over the password.

Reset your Facebook password

If you forget your Facebook account password, reset it instead of taking multiple guesses. Tap the Forgot Password option at the bottom and use your email or phone number to complete the password reset process. Once you add a strong password to your Facebook account, save it in one of the top password managers to avoid the same situation.

You can now open Messenger and log in with the latest account details.

An outdated Messenger app on your iPhone or Android phone can cause issues with account authentication. Facebook regularly releases Messenger updates to add new features and fix bugs. You can open the Google Play Store or App Store to update Messenger to the latest version.

2 Messages aren't sending on Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger not sending messages defeats the purpose of using an IM (instant messaging) app. Try the tricks below to send messages on Messenger without any problems.

Check your phone's network connection

You should first ensure an active internet connection on your phone. You can also reset network settings on your phone to fix common glitches. If the issue persists, enable and disable the Airplane mode.

Android users can swipe down from the homescreen to toggle on the Airplane mode. iPhone users need to open the Control Center from the upper-right corner to access the same.

Disable Facebook Messenger's data saver mode

An active data saver mode in Messenger for Android can be the major factor behind the app not sending messages.

Open Messenger on Android and tap the hamburger menu at the top. Select the Settings gear. 2 Images Close Open Data Saver . Disable the Data Saver mode. 2 Images Close

Enable mobile data permissions for Messenger on your iPhone or iPad

Did you disable the mobile data permission for Messenger on iPhone? Messenger can't send or receive messages until you connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network.

Open Settings on your iPhone and scroll to Messenger . Enable the Mobile Data toggle. 2 Images Close

Check Facebook Messenger's status (and Meta's too!)

You can't send messages on Messenger when Facebook servers face an outage. You can head to Downdetector.com and search for Messenger to confirm the same.

When you search for someone on Messenger, Facebook tries to find the person on the friends list, mutual friends list, and Instagram. Here are the possibilities if you still can't find the person on Messenger:

The person blocked you on Facebook.

Facebook banned the person's account.

The person deleted or deactivated the account.

4 The Facebook Messenger app crashes

Does Facebook Messenger frequently crash on your Android phone or iPhone? Try the tricks below.

Restart the app Messenger

Facebook Messenger may crash due to insufficient RAM. You should close other apps on your phone and restart Messenger.

Swipe up and hold to open the Recent Apps (Multitasking) menu. Swipe up on Messenger to completely close it. Open Messenger and start using it without any problem.

Force close Facebook Messenger on Android

You can force close Messenger to troubleshoot common misbehaves.

Long-tap the Messenger app icon and open the app info menu. Select Force stop and open the app again.

Make sure you have enough storage on your Android or iPhone

Insufficient space on your phone may be the major factor behind Messenger's crashing issue. You can read our dedicated post to free up storage on your Android phone.

Clear the Messenger cache

A corrupt Messenger cache also leads to crashing issues. Here's how to fix the problem on the iOS and Android apps

Open the Messenger app info menu (check the steps above). Select Storage & cache and clear cache from the following menu.

If you use iOS 16, you'll need to offload the app to clear the cache and reinstall it. Your data isn't lost during this process, though you may want to back up your phone to iCloud.

Open the Settings app. Select General, followed by iPhone Storage. Find and select the Facebook Messenger app. Tap Offload App.

If you use iOS and your iPhone or iPad is running slow, you can also offload all the apps you rarely use. After tapping the iPhone Storage icon, enable the Offload Unused Apps option. Again, this process only removes the app; your data will not be deleted.

5 Facebook Messenger notifications don't work

You should enable notification permission for Messenger to receive instant alerts.

Allow notifications on iOS

Open Messenger in iPhone Settings (check the steps above). Select Notifications . Enable the permission.

Turn on Messenger notifications on Android

Head to the Messenger app info menu (refer to the steps above). Select Notifications . Turn on notification permission for relevant categories.

You should also disable Do Not Disturb mode on your Android and iPhone. If you still face issues with Messenger or other app notifications, read our dedicated guide to fix common notification problems on Android.

6 Messages have disappeared

Did you or your little one accidentally delete a conversation on Messenger? There isn't a way to retrieve such messages. If you have archived conversations, the messages disappear from the main screen. Here's how to unarchive them.

Open the hamburger menu in Messenger. Tap Archive . Long-tap a chat and select Unarchive .

7 Can't see stories in Messenger

Facebook automatically deletes stories after 24 hours. If you can't see someone's recently uploaded story, the person may have hidden the story from you.

If you have muted stories from several people, unmute them using the steps below and check their stories on Messenger.

Open Messenger Settings (check the steps above). Scroll to Privacy & safety . Select Story controls . Open Stories you've muted . Unmute your friends, and their stories should appear on Messenger.

Enjoy a flawless Facebook Messenger experience

If you use Facebook Messenger to share confidential media or messages, we recommend enabling two-factor authentication for your Facebook account. You can read our dedicated guide to add an extra layer of security to your Facebook account.