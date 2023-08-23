Summary Meta aims to make end-to-end encryption (E2EE) the default for one-on-one Messenger chats by the end of 2023, despite previously lagging in offering E2EE.

Meta's ongoing efforts to make E2EE the default include rewriting its messaging and calling code base to reduce reliance on servers and developing a way for products to interpret content without being able to see it.

Meta believes that expanding testing for E2EE in the interim will provide valuable insight for rolling out the feature on the Messenger app, and users can opt in after updating to the latest version.

While end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is the default on the best secure messaging platforms, this hasn’t always been the case with some Meta products. Facebook Messenger, for example, only began to offer E2EE as an option for group chats and calls last year. Despite this lag, however, the company remains committed to expanding upon E2EE availability. Now, it’s aiming to make E2EE the default for one-on-one Messenger chats by the end of 2023.

Meta initially debuted an option for E2EE chats in Messenger about seven years ago. WhatsApp — also owned by Meta — is frequently promoted for its E2EE, but the company has notably been slow to expand the option to Messenger. Meta began showing signs of progress on that front when it started testing the feature for the app. As of today, more users will be able to enable E2EE as a part of ongoing testing, and Meta says it’s on track to make it the default by 2024.

Messenger users already have the ability to utilize E2EE in a mode called Secret Conversations, but this is an opt-in feature. The company has yet to make E2EE the standard, and it’s now blaming code. Meta used today’s announcement as an opportunity to detail its ongoing efforts to make E2EE the default. It noted that it’s had to rewrite almost all of its messaging and calling code base to reduce the app’s reliance on servers. Up to this point, servers have been used to process the content of messages sent via Messenger and Instagram. Now, Meta has to develop a way for its products to interpret content without being able to see it.

Fortunately, it already has past experience that may prove helpful. Meta’s WhatsApp engineering team has the knowledge to develop the E2EE feature. Looking ahead, the focus will be rebuilding the dozens of other features that Messenger boasts, such as external link previews and stickers. Meta ended its announcement by stating that it believes the latest testing expansion will give it a better idea of how to roll out E2EE for the app.

Those who can participate in testing will see the option to deploy E2EE for their chats upon updating the Messenger app to the latest version.