You have complete control over your Facebook and Instagram content. Still, the social media platform can restrict or ban your account in unfortunate situations. Before you lose access to your messages, export your conversations from Facebook and Instagram for offline use.

Unlike WhatsApp, you can't head to a conversation and export it on your mobile device. You can use your iPhone, top budget Android phone, or the web version to export your messages from Facebook and Instagram. Before we show you the steps, we explain the motives behind exporting messages.

Reasons to download messages from Facebook and Instagram

Reasons to download messages from social media apps vary from one person to another. Here are the common scenarios where you might keep a copy of your messages offline on a computer:

Save messages from best friends and family members.

Use messages as a piece of evidence in legal matters.

Keep an eye on your little one's social media conversations.

Keep memories of your late friend or a loved one.

Download messages from colleagues or partners for business meetings and negotiations.

Export messages from Facebook

Let's start with Facebook web and move to mobile apps to complete the download process.

Use Facebook web to export messages

Go to Facebook web and sign in with your account details. Select your account picture in the upper-right corner and click Settings & privacy. Open Settings. Select View beside Download profile information. Click Request a download. Select your account and click Next. Download a complete copy or select types of information. Let's select the second option, as a complete copy takes longer. Click the radio button beside Messages and select Next. You can also download your Facebook activity, personal information, connections, logged information, security and login details, preferences, ad information, and more. You have several options to customize your message preferences. You can select a date range, pick up your email address to get an alert, and select format (HTML or JSON) and media quality. Click Submit Request after you make the relevant changes. Facebook starts exporting your messages. Downloading long conversations with high media quality settings may take a while. You'll receive an email when your messages file is ready to download. Open the link from an email. Check the file size and click Download. Enter your account password for confirmation.

Whether you download your Facebook messages in HTML or JSON format, you may need to convert them to PDF for better compatibility. You can use online tools to complete the conversion.

Use the Facebook mobile apps to export messages

We use Facebook for Android in the screenshots below. The steps may vary for the iPhone or iPad app.

Open Facebook and go to your menu. Expand Settings & privacy and open Settings. Scroll to Download your information. Close Tap Continue. Tap Request a download. Close Select your profile and tap Next. Tap Select types of information. Close Select the checkmark beside Messages and tap Next. Go through the same file options as discussed above and submit the request. Close

Facebook sends you a notification when your download is ready. For security reasons, you have only four days to download your file.

Export messages from Instagram

Go through the steps below to export your Instagram messages. Since Instagram uses the same Meta account center, the steps to export messages remain almost identical.

Use Instagram web to export messages

Navigate to Instagram web and sign in with your account credentials. Go to the More menu from the lower-left corner. Open Your activity. Select Download Your Information and click Continue. Select Request a download and click your Instagram profile. Select the type of information and check your Instagram activity. Click the radio button beside Messages. Check the file options like date range, email to notify, format, and media quality. Select Submit Request.

Use the Instagram mobile apps to export messages

Launch Instagram and go to your profile. Tap the hamburger menu at the top and open Settings and privacy. Close Select Account Center. Tap Your information and permissions. Close Select Download your information. Tap Request a download. Tap your Instagram profile. Close From here, the steps are identical to those of Facebook mobile apps (check the section above).

Some third-party apps and services also let you export messages from Facebook and Instagram. Although they offer PDF export, time stamps, contact info, and more, we advise against using them for security reasons.

Save your priceless memories on Facebook and Instagram

You can also download Facebook conversations if you no longer plan to use the platform or want to take a temporary break. Check our post to deactivate your Facebook account. We hope to see a better and more straightforward implementation of downloading messages from Facebook and Instagram. Both platforms can take some inspiration from WhatsApp.