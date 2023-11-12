Likes and reactions on social media platforms have become a crucial part of our lives. We often keep a close eye on how many likes our recent posts receive and even compare them with others. If you want to avoid such comparisons or don't want to be put off by small engagement on some of your posts, use the steps below to hide likes on Facebook.

While you can show your support with a like or reaction to a post, the number of likes shouldn't alter your perception of posts. Hiding likes and reactions on a post can improve overall engagement. Facebook also lets you hide the pages you liked on the platform. The ability to hide likes on Facebook is available on the desktop, an iPhone, an iPad, and the top budget Android phones.

How to hide likes on Facebook desktop

Let's first start with the Facebook web. If you prefer to use Facebook on the desktop, use the steps below to hide likes on your posts.

Visit Facebook on the web and sign in with your account. Select your profile picture in the upper-right corner and select Settings & privacy. Click Settings. Select Privacy. Scroll to Reaction preferences. You can hide the number of reactions on your posts and posts from others.

How to hide likes and reactions on Facebook for Android

Facebook lets you hide likes on mobile apps. Follow the steps below and make changes on Facebook for Android.

Launch Facebook and tap your account picture in the upper-right corner. Expand Settings & privacy. Open Settings. Close Tap Reaction preferences. Turn on On your posts. Close

How to hide likes on Facebook for iPhone or iPad

Facebook uses a different user interface on an iPhone. Here are the steps to hide likes on Facebook for iPhone or iPad.

Launch Facebook and go to Menu in the lower-right corner. Expand Settings & Privacy and select Settings. Open Reaction preferences. Tap the toggle beside On your posts.

How to hide your liked pages on Facebook

You may follow the Facebook pages of your favorite artists, brands, sports personalities, and public figures. You can hide your liked pages on Facebook and keep such a list private.

Visit Facebook on the desktop and go to Settings (check the steps above). Select Privacy from the sidebar. Click Edit beside Who can see the people, Pages, and list you follow menu. Select Only me and close the menu.

You can also hide page likes for a specific genre. You need to make tweaks to your Facebook profile.

Navigate to Facebook and go to your profile in the upper-right corner. Expand the More menu and select Likes. Click the three-dot menu and select Edit the Privacy of Your Likes. Select the world icon beside a genre. Click the radio button beside Only me. Select Done.

Hide your liked Facebook pages on mobile

You can hide your liked Facebook pages on Android and iPhone.

Launch Facebook and go to the More menu. Expand Settings & privacy and select Settings. Close Select Followers and public content under Audience and visibility. Tap Who can see the people, Pages, and lists you follow. Close Expand See more and tap the radio button beside Only me. Close Go to the previous menu to save your changes.

Simplify your Facebook profile

Over the years, Facebook has introduced several privacy features for a better social media experience. The company also offers a Privacy Checkup tool to keep your account secure. Check our dedicated post to stay on top of your digital privacy.