If you uploaded cringe-worthy pictures on Facebook ages ago, the app reminds you of those memories. If you made the privacy settings public, everyone sees your memories. You can erase them permanently from your account using the app on your Android phone or the web version on a personal computer. If you aren't sure what to do with the images, make them private until you decide. Here's how to delete and hide your Facebook photos.

What happens when you delete Facebook photos?

When you delete a photo on Facebook, you lose it forever. You can't recover it afterward because there isn't a backup on the servers. Although Facebook has a trash bin, only posts enter it. You can only restore pictures you attached to a post. Regular posts are different from photo posts. They often include text alongside attachments. They can be links, pictures, or videos.

You can move them to the trash folder under the Activity log menu. Deleted posts stay there for 30 days, after which the app wipes them permanently. You'll see a countdown of the remaining days before Facebook deletes them. If you can't wait, delete them immediately. If you make a mistake, restore them to your profile.

Tagged photos disappear from other people's profiles when you delete them. If you didn't upload them, you can only remove the tag, and the photos stop appearing on your profile. Ask the person who posted it to take it down. If they refuse, report it. Facebook may take it down if it violates its policies.

No one will see your deleted pictures unless they take screenshots beforehand. Facebook doesn't notify you when this happens.

How to delete and recover Facebook photos

The Facebook mobile app presents a fast way to delete your photos. Use the PC version if you don't have a smartphone close by or if you need a wider screen to work with. Follow the steps below to start.

Delete Facebook photos on the mobile app

1. Open the Facebook app.

2. Tap your profile image in the upper-right corner to access the menu.

3. Tap your account name to open your profile.

4. Under the Photos tab, open the image you want to delete.

4. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Then, select Delete photo.

5. Tap Delete again for confirmation.

Delete Facebook photos on the Web app

1. On your PC browser, visit web.facebook.com and sign in to your account.

2. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Then, select your account name.

3. Go to Photos > Your photos. Then, tap the pen icon on the targeted image.

4. Select Delete photo. Then, select Delete again for confirmation.

How to restore deleted Facebook photos

You can't recover a photo you uploaded to Facebook after deletion. It's only possible if you moved a post with photos attached to the trash. Typically, you can transfer the post to the trash by clicking a three-dot icon beside it. You can restore them within 30 days. Otherwise, they're gone forever. Use the following steps to start.

Restore deleted Facebook posts with photos on the mobile app

1. Open the Facebook app and go to your profile.

2. Tap the three-dot icon near your bio. Then, select Activity log.

3. Select Trash. Then, use the checkboxes beside posts to select them.

4. Tap Restore at the bottom of the screen.

5. Tap Restore again for confirmation.

Restore deleted Facebook posts with photos on the Web app

1. On your PC browser, visit web.facebook.com and sign in to your account.

2. Go to your profile and click the three-dot icon near your bio.

3. Select Activity log from the pop-up options.

4. Click Trash in the left sidebar.

5. Click the three-dot icon beside a post. Then, select Restore to profile.

How to hide Facebook photos

You can hide Facebook photos when you edit their privacy settings. You have the following options:

Public: Anyone can see your pictures, whether they have a Facebook account or not.

Anyone can see your pictures, whether they have a Facebook account or not. Friends: Only Facebook friends can see your pictures.

Only Facebook friends can see your pictures. Friends except: You can block select friends from seeing your photos.

You can block select friends from seeing your photos. Specific friends: Only friends you choose can see your images.

Only friends you choose can see your images. Only me: You're the only one who can see your photos.

Follow the steps below to hide your photos.

Hide Facebook photos on the mobile app

1. Open the Facebook app and go to your profile.

2. Under the Photos tab, open a photo and tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner.

3. Select Edit privacy.

4. Tap See more to expand your options. Then, choose a privacy setting.

5. Tap the back arrow in the upper-left corner to exit the menu and save the settings.

Hide Facebook photos on the web app

1. On your PC browser, visit web.facebook.com and sign in to your account.

2. Go to Photos > Your photos. Then, open the image you want to hide.

3. Click the three-dot icon near your account name. It's on the right side of your screen.

4. Select Edit post audience.

5. Choose your preferred audience. Then, click Done.

Manage your Facebook posts wisely

Facebook makes it convenient to get rid of unwanted posts. You can also recover those you didn't intend to delete, but that doesn't include photos and messages. You lose your pictures and chats forever when you delete them on the app, website, or Facebook Messenger. Unlike posts, Facebook doesn't have a trash menu that holds them for a 30-day recovery period. When you archive your chats, you can get them back. Still, think carefully before deleting content from your account. Better yet, screenshot or download a local copy.