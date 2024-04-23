While useful at times, Facebook notifications can become overwhelming. These alerts keep you up-to-date but can distract you from useful updates when there are too many. Facebook allows you to manage notifications and delete select updates from the notifications tab so that you can view your important updates in a clutter-free manner. Here's how to delete notifications from the mobile app on your smartphone and the browser on your Chromebook or laptop.

How to clear Facebook notifications on the desktop browser

Here's what you'll do to delete select notifications through the Facebook browser on your laptop, PC, or Chromebook:

1. Navigate to Facebook and log in.

2. Click the bell icon in the upper-right corner of the page.

3. Locate the notification you want to delete and hover the mouse over the three-dot icon.

4. Select Remove this notification from the drop-down menu.

How to clear Facebook notifications on the app

If you primarily use the Facebook app, here's how to clear your notifications:

1. Launch the app.

2. Select the bell icon.

3. Locate the notification you want to delete and tap the three dots to the right of the notification.

4. Select Remove this notification.

Managing your Facebook notifications

While deleting individual notifications is straightforward, it can be challenging to delete multiple notifications so that you don't lose track of the important ones. In this case, the easiest way to manage your notifications is to choose the type of notifications you want to receive.

To do this, select the hamburger menu in the upper-right corner of the page in the app or your profile picture if you use the desktop browser, and navigate to Settings & privacy. Then, select Settings and tap Notifications. Browse the types of notifications you can receive as a Facebook user and adjust the settings to stop receiving unnecessary alerts.

Keep your digital life clutter-free

It's important to use your time spent on apps and other digital platforms efficiently. Whether it's deleting notifications on Facebook or mass deleting emails on Gmail, most platforms have settings you can adjust to reduce unnecessary updates and information and enhance your online experience by keeping what's important in focus.