Facebook has the most significant social media presence and is likely the method of choice you use to keep up with your family and friends. It shows no signs of being replaced anytime soon as the default choice for everyday social media interactions. Because of this, it makes sense to add a custom avatar to make the experience more personal for you and your Facebook friends. It requires you to scan your face initially, and you can use one of the best budget Android phones to create your avatar.

How to make your first Facebook avatar

Creating a custom avatar on Facebook isn't difficult and can be done in a few minutes, and we walk you through the steps. Once your avatar is set, you can use it in various places within the Facebook and Messenger apps. For example, you can display your avatar when posting a new story or commenting on another person's post. You can also use your avatar to generate unique custom stickers you can use in messages.

To get started with your new Facebook avatar, do the following:

Open the Facebook app on your phone. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down if needed, then tap See more. Select the Avatars section. It moves to the top of your All shortcuts list. Close Position your face within the frame, then tap the camera button. Alternatively, tap the Skip option in the upper-right corner to start an avatar from scratch. Choose the skin tone you want for your avatar. Tap the Next button. 2 Images Close It generates a custom avatar based on your photo and skin tone. If you're good with how the avatar looks, choose Done. Tap the Make more edits button if you don't like how it turned out. You can manually adjust your avatar's appearance from hairstyle to facial features. Tap the Save button in the upper-right corner when you're finished. 2 Images Close

How to delete your Facebook avatar

The process is simple if you don't plan on using the avatar anymore and want to delete it from your account. Once you do, the custom avatar is removed from all locations where it was being used on Facebook. Just make sure you want to do so since it can't be recovered afterward. If you want to use a custom avatar again, repeat the above steps to create a new one.

To delete your custom Facebook avatar, check out the following steps:

Open the Facebook app. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Go to the Avatars section. Tap your avatar profile icon or the pencil icon in the upper-right corner. Close Press the trash bin icon in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Select the Delete option to delete your avatar permanently. Tap the Exit editor button to continue. 2 Images Close

Creating a Facebook avatar is easy to do

Once you fit your face within the frame and let the Facebook app generate your custom avatar, tweaking it to your liking only takes a few quick taps. Doing so adds some extra flair to your Facebook experience by turning you into a virtual character representation of yourself. You can then use your avatar as your new face that everyone sees when posting stories or commenting on others' posts. You can always go back and edit your avatar or delete it later if you don't want to use it anymore.

The Facebook app has many features, so you might consider learning how to solve some of the most common Facebook problems. From the app not working correctly to managing your notifications, we'll help you fix your Facebook experience and get you back on track.