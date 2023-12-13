Facebook is one of the most popular social apps. The app is used by over a billion users. Despite this massive popularity, Facebook isn't without its share of hiccups. While you can troubleshoot common Facebook problems, some issues require human assistance.

You can get help and support from Facebook through the Help Center, or by email, chat, or phone. However, the process isn't straightforward. This guide shows you how to reach Facebook customer service, whether you use a smartphone, a handy Android tablet, or a computer.

Phone calls and emails are often the quickest ways to get online support, but not with Facebook. The company makes it hard to contact a human, either over the phone or via email. A few phone numbers are available, but those don't lead to human assistance. Instead, callers receive a recorded message directing them to the website www.meta.com/help.

It's difficult to contact Facebook by phone. If you want to try for yourself, the phone numbers are +1 650-543-4800 and +1 650-308-7300.

Instead of calling Facebook support, send them an email. The company has designated email addresses for different purposes. You're more likely to get a response if you send an email to the address that matches your issue. If you're a press person, drop an email at press@fb.com. Do you have legal worries, or are you with law enforcement? email at records@fb.com or legal@fb.com.

Here are more Facebook emails with a description of what they handle:

disabled@fb.com : Recover deactivated and hacked accounts, reset passwords, and unlock pages.

: Recover deactivated and hacked accounts, reset passwords, and unlock pages. appeals@fb.com : Appeal blocked or removed content.

: Appeal blocked or removed content. abuse@fb.com : Report abuse or harassment.

: Report abuse or harassment. datarequests@fb.com : Report issues concerning your data.

: Report issues concerning your data. advertise@fb.com : Reach out with advertising-related concerns.

: Reach out with advertising-related concerns. ip@fb.com : Ask intellectual property-related queries.

: Ask intellectual property-related queries. phish@fb.com: Report phishing messages and posts.

Sending emails to the addresses listed above may not guarantee a response, but it's your best bet for getting help from Facebook.

If you have a business profile on Facebook, you're more likely to get help from a person when you need it. You can chat with someone or send an email. If you choose email, you'll hear back from Facebook within 24 hours.

You can contact Facebook through the Commerce Manager. Here's how:

Open your Facebook Business account. Go to Commerce Manager and select your shop. Select Contact support under the Education tab. Write your query and select Chat or email as your preferred contact method. Select Send and wait to get a response from Facebook.

Facebook says the live chat feature is being rolled out gradually, so some users may have access to it before others.

Use the Facebook Help & support menu to get support

You can also get help through the Help & support menu. This menu offers options to access your support inbox, report a problem, and explore the Help Center. The Help Center is an extensive database of articles and guides on how to use Facebook and answers to common questions.

You can access the Help & support menu through your desktop or smartphone. Below are detailed steps for both.

Access the Facebook Help & support menu on a desktop

Open your browser and go to the Facebook website. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Help & support. Click Report a problem to report an issue. Select Support Inbox to see Facebook's response to your previous reports. Click Help Center to go through the troubleshooting guides and other resources.

Access the Facebook Help & support menu on a smartphone

Open the Facebook app on your phone. Go to the homepage and tap the Menu icon (three horizontal lines icon) in the upper-right corner. Select Help & support. Close Tap Report a problem to report an issue you're currently facing. Tap Support Inbox to see Facebook's response to your previously reported issues. Select Help Center to find troubleshooting tips and guides. Close

If the above methods don't work, reach out to Facebook on other social media platforms. Create a new post on X (formerly Twitter) and tag Facebook's official handle, @Facebook. You can also tag Facebook in the comments section of a post, in your story, or in a new post on Instagram. You can also send a direct message to @Facebook on Instagram.

Your chances of getting a reply from Facebook customer support might be better if your social media post gets likes and attention from other users.

Troubleshoot your Facebook problems with ease

Facebook is a great place to connect with friends and family and find good items to buy. Like anywhere online, you must be careful. When using Facebook Marketplace, look out for these common scams. Then, use Facebook Privacy Checkup to keep your account secure.