Sometimes, unfriending someone on Facebook isn't enough; you must block them. This method hides them from your feed and prevents them from contacting or viewing your content. It's important to set boundaries on social media, and don't be afraid to block someone's phone number as well.

We show you how to block and unblock a Facebook account on a desktop, Android, and iPhone. Blocking someone can help you browse the internet in peace. Once you've cleaned up your friends list, spend some downtime browsing with one of our favorite Chromebooks.

How to block someone on the Facebook website

The quickest method to block someone on the Facebook website is to click the three-dot button underneath their cover photo and click Block.

However, if this method is not viable for you, here's how to block a Facebook account:

Open Facebook. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu. Click Settings to access your account settings page. Click Blocking from the list of options on the left of your screen. Click Edit next to Block users. Click Add to Blocked List. Enter the name of the person you want to block. Click Block next to their name.

After clicking the block button, a pop-up appears where you can review what happens when you block someone.

How to block someone on the Facebook app

Like on the Facebook website, you can quickly block someone on the mobile app by tapping the three-dot button underneath their cover photo. These steps work for the iOS and Android apps.

2 Images Close

Alternatively, you can follow these steps:

Open the Facebook app. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings (cog icon) at the top of your screen. Scroll down and tap Blocking under the Audience and visibility heading. 2 Images Close Tap Add to blocked list Enter the name of the person you want to block. Tap Block next to their name. 2 Images Close

After tapping the block button, a pop-up appears where you can review what happens when you block someone.

How to unblock someone on the Facebook website

As you can't access a blocked Facebook profile, you must follow these steps to unblock a profile:

Open Facebook. Click your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu. Click Settings to access your account settings page. Click Blocking from the list of options on the left of your screen. Click Edit next to Block users. Click See your blocked list. Enter the name of the person you want to block. Click Unblock next to their name.

Once you've unblocked a profile, you'll need to send a friend request to the profile if you want to be friends with them again.

How to unblock someone on the Facebook app

Unblocking someone on the Facebook app requires you to dive into the app's settings. Here's how to unblock someone:

Open the Facebook app. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap the Settings (cog button) at the top of your screen. Scroll down and tap Blocking under the Audience and visibility heading. 2 Images Close Tap Unblock next to the Facebook account you wish to unblock. Close

Set your social media boundaries

Blocking someone on Facebook is a healthy action that can ease your mind when using the social media app. However, if you aren't ready to take that step, you can mute someone on Facebook instead.

FAQ

Q: What happens when you block someone on Facebook?

Blocking a Facebook user prevents them from interacting or viewing anything on the account you blocked them from. They won't be able to:

See your profile and posts.

Tag your profile in posts.

Invite your profile to events or groups.

Contact your profile over Facebook Messenger.

Add your profile as a friend.

Receive notifications about your activity.

Q: Can someone tell that I've blocked them?

People aren't notified when you block them on Facebook. However, they may discover that you've blocked them by your absence from their feed and friends list.

Q: What about if I have multiple profiles?

Blocking a profile only blocks it from the profile you blocked it from. You may want to repeat this process for each profile if you have multiple Facebook profiles.

Q: What content from a blocked profile can I see?

While blocking a profile prevents you from seeing most of their content, you may encounter content they created. This includes:

Facebook messages in group conversations

Posts with a tagged mutual friend

Posts with the blocked person tagged

Groups and events the blocked profile has created

Marketplace reviews and ratings

Q: Can I take a break from a profile instead?

When you take a break from a profile, their posts and posts they're tagged in don't show up in your feed. Your posts are hidden from their feed unless they are tagged in them. This is a similar action to unfollowing an account.