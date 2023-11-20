Managing a Facebook page, group, and personal account is a big responsibility, especially with many followers and engagement. It's easy to miss details while keeping a consistent online presence. You can share the workload with third parties when it becomes heavy. Facebook lets you appoint admins to your groups and pages while you focus on your personal account.

These admins have the same privileges as you if you permit it, including creating and scheduling posts on the account. You can revoke their access at any time from your mobile and computer devices. If you're ready to share your Facebook account management with people, here's how.

How do you make someone an admin on your Facebook account?

You can make someone an admin on your Facebook pages and groups since they're designed for public access and information sharing. Businesses use pages to maintain a professional online presence. Groups are spaces where people discuss and collaborate on topics that matter to them.

Admins aren't applicable to your personal profile. This is where you connect with friends and family, post updates about your life, and engage in private conversations. Giving someone your login details is the only way they can control it. When you give out your login information, you may reveal private information, allow someone to steal your identity, and lose your account, among other risks.

When you make someone a page admin, they have full or partial control in the following ways:

Facebook access: The admin has partial control, which includes creating and managing posts, messages, comments, ads, and insights. If you give them full access, they can add and remove other admins, including you. They can also delete the page.

The admin has partial control, which includes creating and managing posts, messages, comments, ads, and insights. If you give them full access, they can add and remove other admins, including you. They can also delete the page. Task access: This access includes all partial controls above, and you decide the ones they can use. For example, allow content creation and comment reviews and not allow message and call management.

As for Facebook groups, you can invite people to be admins or moderators. Admins control the group, including assigning other admins and moderators and managing group settings. Moderators monitor who enters the group and discussions to ensure everyone respects the community guidelines.

How to make someone a Facebook page admin

Your Facebook page is the public profile that reflects what you do as a business, celebrity, organization, or other entity. Users must like your page to receive updates when you create posts. You can make anyone a Facebook page admin as long as they have an account and follow the page. However, they can remove members and delete the page. It's something to consider carefully. Choose people you trust.

Adding people as admins triggers an invitation. The invitee has 30 days to accept it. If you change your mind, cancel it before they do. The steps work similarly on the web version and mobile app, so you can switch between both when one is unresponsive.

For task access, think carefully while choosing the features admins can control. If you give them the wrong rights, you must re-add them. The platform doesn't allow you to adjust their access. Use the following steps to begin.

Add Facebook page admins on the mobile app or website

Tap the menu or profile icon in the upper-right corner. Tap the drop-down arrow beside your account name to switch to your page. Close Tap your page icon beside the What's on your mind box to view your page information. Alternatively, tap the menu or page icon in the upper-right corner and tap the page name. Select Manage. In the Home tab, under Tools, select Page access. Close To give someone full admin privileges, tap Add new beside People with Facebook access. Tap Next. Search for the person you want to add as an admin. If they don't appear in the results, they may have blocked people from searching for them or you need to add them as your friend. Close Tap their name to preview their privileges. Tap the toggle switch to give them full page control. Alternatively, leave it so that they have partial page access. Tap Give access. Close Enter your password for confirmation. To give task access, return to the Page access menu and tap Add new beside People with task access. Search for the person you want to add as an admin. Tap their name from the results to preview their privileges. Close Tap the toggle switch beside any privilege you want them to have. Tap Give access. Close

Add Facebook page admins on PC browsers

Visit facebook.com and log in to your account. Click Pages in the left sidebar of the homepage. Under Pages you manage, select your page. Click Switch in the left sidebar. Then, click Switch. Click Manage. Under Your tools, click Page access. To give someone full admin privileges, click Add new beside People with Facebook access. Click Next. Search for the person you want to add as an admin. If they don't appear in the results, they may have blocked people from searching for them or you need to add them as your friend. Click their name to preview their privileges. Click the toggle switch to give them full page control. Alternatively, leave it so that they have partial page access. Click Give access. Enter your password for confirmation. To give task access, return to the Page access menu and tap Add new beside People with task access. Click Next. Search for the person you want to add as an admin. Click their name from the results to preview their privileges. Click the toggle switch beside any privilege you want them to have. Click Give access.

The user you appoint to the admin role may need to visit your page and accept the pending invite. Contact them afterward so that they don't miss it. They must select the Review Invite option.

Close

They have 30 days to accept your invitation. When they've done that, they can switch to the page on their accounts from Facebook or mobile and PC browsers. If you give them task access, they should use the Meta Business Suite, Business Manager, and Ads Manager apps.

How to add group admins on Facebook

Your Facebook group is an interactive space where members with common interests share posts or discuss topics. By default, it uses a system that requires your approval on memberships, comments, posts, and other activities so that nothing appears inside without your permission. You need an admin if you can't always be online to track activities.

You may appoint someone as a group administrator or moderator, as long as they are members. Group admins are similar to page admins and have greater control. Moderators can only monitor the group for violations. Here's how to appoint people for both roles.

Add group admins and moderators on the Facebook mobile app

From your personal account, tap the menu or profile icon in the upper-right corner. Under All shortcuts, select Groups. Go to Your groups > Groups you manage and tap your group. Close Tap your group name. Under People, tap See all. Close Search for the member you want to add as an admin. Tap the three-dot icon beside their name. Tap Invite as admin. Then, tap Send invite. The person receives a notification on their app. For moderators, tap Invite as moderators. Then, tap Make moderator. They receive a notification on their app. Close

Add group admins and moderators on PC browsers.

Visit facebook.com and log in to your account. Click Groups in the left sidebar of the homepage. Under Groups you manage, click your group. Click People. Under Members, search for someone and click the three-dot icon beside their name. Click Invite as admin. Then, click Send invite. For moderators, click Invite as moderators. Then, click Make moderator.

How to remove Facebook page and group admins

If you no longer want someone as your page or group admin, remove them. They may change your role and kick you out while they still have privileges. You must access the platform from a PC browser to remove page admins. The mobile app doesn't provide the option. If you don't have one nearby, use a mobile browser in desktop view.

You can use the mobile app or a browser to remove group admins and moderators. Follow the steps below to start.

Remove Facebook page admins from PC browsers

Visit facebook.com and log in to your account. Click Pages in the left sidebar. Under Pages you manage, select your page. Click Switch in the left sidebar. Then, click Switch. Click Manage. Scroll down and select Page access. Click the three-dot icon beside an admin. Then select Remove access.

Remove Facebook group admins and moderators from the mobile app

From your personal account, tap the menu or profile icon in the upper-right corner. Under All shortcuts, select Groups. Close Go to Your groups > Groups you manage and tap your group. Tap your group name. Under People, tap See all. Tap the three-dot icon beside an admin. Then select Remove as admin or Remove as moderator. Close

Remove Facebook group admins and moderators from PC browsers

Visit facebook.com and log in to your account. Click Groups in the left sidebar of the homepage. Click your group from under Groups you manage. Click People. Under Members, search for someone and click the three-dot icon beside them. Select Remove as admin or Remove as moderator.

Relax and delegate your Facebook responsibilities

Facebook's admin and moderator system helps you sustain order among users. You'll have extra pairs of eyes on content that breaks both Facebook's rules and your principles. Also, they'll pass across announcements or updates on live sessions, themed discussions, and other online meetings so that your brand is consistent.

When you leave a group or page, you can transfer ownership to someone new. This way, your community retains active leadership and the environment you established.