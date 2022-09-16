Two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA, helps you make sure that only you can access your account

Facebook may be declining in popularity, but it's still a good idea to keep your social media accounts secure from hackers. Two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA, helps you make sure that only you can access your account, even if someone steals your password. It does this by sending a one-time password to your Android phone, email address, or specialized app every time somebody tries to log in. This adds an extra step to the login process that is difficult for unauthorized users to overcome.

The option to enable 2FA on Facebook has been around for years, but it's something many people overlook. There are several ways to enable the feature in your accout, but we're going to cover setting up 2FA on the Facebook app for Android and iOS, and setting the feature up from your web browser.

How to enable 2FA for Facebook on your phone

Smartphones are the method of choice for most people to browse social media. Here's how to use your phone's Facebook app to activate two-factor authentication:

In the upper-right corner of your Facebook app, tap the three vertical lines to open the menu. Tap the gear icon to open settings. Tap Password and security. Tap Use two-factor authentication. If you wish to use an authentication app such as Google Authenticator or Authy, tap Authentication App. Facebook shows both a QR code and a text code, along with a link to set up on the same device. Either use your app to scan the code, enter the code manually into the app, or click the Same device link, then tap Continue. Facebook asks for a six-digit confirmation code. Get the code from your app, type it into Facebook, and click Continue. You will see a confirmation that two-factor authentication has been turned on. You can now use your authentication app of choice to log in to Facebook. If you wish to have Facebook send you text messages, tap Text message (SMS). Facebook asks for your mobile phone number. Type it in and tap Continue. Facebook sends a text message with a six-digit confirmation number to your mobile phone. Type this number into the dialogue box on Facebook, then tap Continue. A confirmation appears saying that two-factor authentication has been turned on. If you have a physical security key you wish to use, tap Security key. The Facebook app walks you through the process of activating your physical security key.

How to enable 2FA for Facebook in your browser

Facebook started as a browser-based website, and many people still use it this way. If you're one of these people, take the following steps to enable two-factor authentication for your account:

Head to Facebook in Google Chrome or your favorite browser. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click Settings & Privacy. Click Settings. On the left side, click Security and login. Under Two-factor authentication, click edit. If you wish to use an authentication app such as Google Authenticator or Authy, click Use Authentication App. Facebook shows a QR code and a text code. Use your app to scan the code or enter the code manually into the app, then click Continue. Facebook asks for a six-digit confirmation code. Get the code from your app, type it into Facebook, and click Continue. You see a confirmation that two-factor authentication has been turned on. You can now use your authentication app of choice to log in to Facebook. If you wish to have Facebook send you text messages, click Use text message (SMS). Facebook asks you for your mobile phone number. Type it in and click Continue. Facebook sends a text message with a six-digit confirmation number to your mobile phone. Type this number into the dialog box in Facebook, then click Continue. A confirmation appears that lets you know that two-factor authentication has been turned on.

More Ways to Stay Secure

Two-factor authentication is a great way to keep your accounts safe, but it also helps to have varied passwords that are difficult for hackers to guess. To keep track of your passwords, check out our list of the best password managers.