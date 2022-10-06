Apple has leaned far in with Face ID in the post-iPhone 8 era with a chunk of dedicated hardware — including a hefty time-of-flight sensor — playing into its devices' design language in one way or another. Google (and the wider Android ecosystem) has generally been more reluctant to stroll along that path for a variety of reasons, but for a lot of people, it boiled down to capitalizing on the fingerprint stans. Now, the company seems more comfortable opening up to both camps in its promoting of Face Unlock on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The new Pixels share an "upgraded" wide-angle selfie camera this year to replace disparate sensors on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. But as Google puts it, this authentication mode really relies on the company's "advanced machine learning models" for facial recognition.

That said, camera systems have been fooled before and Google hasn't put more stock into facial recognition accuracy on the whole, so it's giving the usual warnings about having enough light and being conscious of face coverings and has opted to only accept fingerprints when users are verifying Google account sign-ins for apps and mobile payments.

As a matter of convenience, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners will be able to rely on either their face or fingerprints to unlock their phone if they decide to set up all those authentication methods — there's no special hybrid or two-factor system to unlocking these Pixels, just an abundance of biometric options. On most other Android phones, users are stuck between relying on just one biometric authentication mode with a PIN, pattern, or passcode as a fallback.

We'll have more to say about how well Face Unlock works on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro when our reviews drop.