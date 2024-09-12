The Google Pixel 9 series is the latest flagship lineup from Google, bringing upgrades like a fresh design, a brighter display, improved specs, and new AI features. However, one overlooked upgrade from the Google Pixel 8 series is the new Exynos 5400 modem. Unlike the Exynos 5300 modem used previously, the Pixel 9 series comes with the Exynos 5400 modem, which promises to bring better cellular performance than before. But does it offer significant improvements? Let's find out.

Exynos 5400 vs. Exynos 5300 vs. Snapdragon X75: Specs comparison

Feature Exynos 5400 Exynos 5300 Snapdragon X75 Manufacturing Process 4nm EUV 4nm EUV 4nm 5G Release 3GPP Rel. 17 3GPP Rel. 16 3GPP Rel. 17 and Rel. 18 Frequency Bands Sub-6GHz, mmWave Sub-6GHz, mmWave Sub-6GHz, mmWave Network Modes Supported 5G NR, LTE, HSPA, WCDMA, GSM/EDGE, NB-IoT NTN 5G NR, LTE, HSPA, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, CDMA, GSM/EDGE 5G NR, DSS, LTE, WCDMA, LAA, GSM/EDGE, CBRS, 5G FDD, 5G TDD, 5G SA, 5G NSA Peak Download Speed 14.79Gbps 10Gbps 10Gbps Peak Upload Speed Not specified 3.87Gbps 3.5Gbps Performance Enhancement Technologies None specified None specified Qualcomm 5G AI Suite Gen 2, 5G PowerSave Gen 4, AI Processor Gen 2 Satellite Connectivity Yes No Yes

Manufacturing processes and advances

Samsung Foundry goes for TSMC's throne

The specs show that all three modems — the Exynos 5400, Exynos 5300, and Snapdragon X75 — use 4nm technology. However, there's a difference in how they are manufactured. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 uses TSMC's 4nm manufacturing process, while Samsung's Exynos 5400 and Exynos 5300 rely on Samsung's 4nm EUV process.

The main difference between these processes is the methods used to pattern the transistors. The Exynos modems use the EUV (extreme ultraviolet) process and are based on Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors. TSMC's process for the Snapdragon X75 uses argon fluoride (ArF) immersion lithography with FinFET transistors.

Without going into too many details and keeping things simple, Samsung's 4nm EUV process is considered more advanced because the process it uses allows for higher transistor density, which should lead to improved battery life and efficiency compared to TSMC's 4nm FinFET process. However, this is one of many factors affecting the performance and efficiency of these modems.

5G standards and performance

Exynos 5400 comes out on top

Source: Samsung

All three modems support most 5G standards, including 5G NR, 5G SA (standalone), and 5G NSA (non-standalone). The Exynos 5400 is based on the 3GPP Release 17 standard. It isn't the latest, but it adds support for NTN (non-terrestrial) connectivity. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X75 supports 3GPP Release 17 and Release 18 standards, and the Exynos 5300 is based on the older 3GPP Release 16.

In terms of raw performance, the Exynos 5400 shows improvements over the Exynos 5300 and the Snapdragon X75. Samsung claims up to 14.79Gbps download speeds with the Exynos 5400, which is nearly 50% faster than the 10Gbps speeds offered by the Exynos 5300 and Snapdragon X75. While Samsung hasn't disclosed the peak upload speeds for the Exynos 5400, the speeds should match or exceed the Exynos 5300's 3.87Gbps, which is higher than the Snapdragon X75's 3.5Gbps.

Though these figures look good on paper — Samsung modems have historically matched Qualcomm's modems — real-world performance hasn't always been great, with many Pixel users reporting poor cellular reception. The Exynos 5400 seems to be an improvement. As noted in our Pixel 9 Pro review, the Pixel 9 performed as well as iPhones with Qualcomm modems during a recent camping trip. We didn't notice any unexpected dead zones or poor performance with the Pixel 9 Pro's Exynos 5400.

Features: how Exynos and Qualcomm stack up

Qualcomm still leads the pack

The Exynos 5400, based on 3GPP Release 17, brings satellite connectivity to the Pixel 9 series, allowing the phone to connect to emergency services via satellite in areas without mobile networks or Wi-Fi. While the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus use the same modem in various regions, they do not support satellite connectivity.

The Snapdragon X75 also supports satellite connectivity, as it is based on the same 3GPP Release 17 standard. However, no Android smartphones that use this modem support satellite features. This could change with Android 15, which is expected to bring satellite support to the platform.

While the Snapdragon X75 may lack satellite support in current devices, it fares better in other areas. The modem ships with a range of AI features that give it an edge over Samsung's Exynos 5400. For example, it has the Qualcomm AI Suite Gen 2, which uses AI to improve speed, coverage, and location accuracy. Additionally, it features Qualcomm PowerSave Gen 4 and Qualcomm Smart Transmit Gen 4, which enhance power efficiency and connectivity in moving vehicles.

Exynos 5400 is a massive upgrade for Pixel owners

The Exynos 5400 promises a significant upgrade over the Exynos 5300. While it may not have as many features as the Snapdragon X75, Samsung focused on improving the core aspects such as performance, efficiency, and satellite connectivity compared to the Exynos 5300. Our testing also confirms the same. It seems like a significant upgrade this year.

