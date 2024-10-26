When Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would be powered by an Exynos 2400e, we had plenty of questions about the new chipset. We didn't know how it would benchmark. More importantly, we didn't know how it would stack up against other chipsets featured in mid-range phones. Many of our questions were answered when we used the Galaxy S24 FE. It is a solid performer with better-than-expected gaming performance. When you see an Exynos 2400e powering a new device and are curious about what's under the hood, here's what Samsung offers with the Exynos 2400e.

Exynos 2400e: Architecture

What is it comprised of?

The Exynos 2400e is similar to the Exynos 2400, which powers the Samsung Galaxy S24+ in Europe. It's a deca-core architecture with 1x3.1Ghz Cortex-X4, 2x2.9Ghz Cortex-A720, 3x2.6Ghz Cortex-A720, and 4x1.95Ghz Cortex-A520 cores. The Exynos 2400e differs from the Exynos 2400 only in the Cortex-X4 core, which has a slightly slower clock speed.

Benchmarks have been solid, with the Exynos 2400e scoring a single-core score of 2,099 and a multi-core score of 6,414 on Geek Bench 6. Those results place it above popular chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Even the Tensor G4 scores lower based on raw performance numbers.

The Exynos 2400e uses a 4nm low-power process, which allows the chipset to offer better performance, improved battery life, and greater heat efficiency. It also uses a Fan-out Wafer Level Package to aid thermal management and keep your smartphone running cool and at peak performance for longer.

Exynos 2400e: Gaming

Ray tracing at mid-range prices

Gaming performance on the Exynos 2400e is better than expected, thanks to Samsung's Xclipse 940 GPU. It's built on AMD RNDA 3 architecture, which brings AAA mobile games to life. Hardware ray tracing leads to an immersive experience and isn't usually found in chipsets meant for less expensive smartphones. In addition, the Exynos 2400e can handle up to 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate. This means smooth gaming performance at higher graphics settings. If your device display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy those speeds at a QHD+ resolution with the Exynos 2400e.

With an Exynos 2400e, your games look better, with realistic shadows, improved reflections, and better textures. Game developers are taking advantage of ray tracing in titles like Arena Breakout and PubG Mobile, with more to come. Mobile gaming has become more intense. While games like Pokémon Go and Balatro will always be popular, you'll appreciate your phone handling more elaborate games in the future.

Exynos 2400e: Artificial Intelligence

AI is everywhere, and chipsets are adapting

With smartphone manufacturers relying more on AI functionality to sell phones, it's only natural that chipsets adapt. The Exynos 2400e includes an AI Engine with a 17K MAC neural processor. It helps phones like the Galaxy S24 FE power features like Sketch to Image, Live Translate, and Photo Assist. Samsung touts its improved computational photography, and AI is a big part of it, cleaning up low-light images and allowing users to edit photos.

With Galaxy AI capabilities expanding, the Exynos 2400e is positioned to handle extra tasks while keeping your phone running smoothly. Even though we only have one example with the Galaxy S24 FE, it has been good so far, as AI performance is solid.

Exynos 2400e: Cameras

More megapixels and higher resolutions

The Exynos 2400e allows for overhead expansion for content creators and shutterbugs. It supports up to 320MP from a single camera mode. In addition, it records up to 8K video at 30fps with 10-bit HEVC and decodes 8K at 60fps with 10-bit HEVC. We expect to see manufacturers grow into these specs with more expansive camera systems. The Exynos 2400e can handle a quad-camera setup simultaneously, allowing better depth in portrait images and videos.

Samsung boasts that the enhanced camera functions combined with the improved AI functionality will lead to improved photos and videos, as AI can eliminate noise, especially in low-light situations.

Exynos 2400e: Modem

Faster and more reliable

The Exynos 2400e modem supports 5G NR Sub-6Ghz and 5GNR mmWave. Including mmWave support helps users in rural areas who rely on their phones for high-speed connections. It supports up to 12.1Gbps download speeds with 3.67Gbps uploads. The Exynos 2400e supports NTN satellite connections, allowing users to make emergency calls when terrestrial cellular service is spotty.

It also supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo for GNSS, ensuring you receive accurate information on your position no matter where you are. The Exynos 2400e is a step up from previous Exynos modems, providing reliable and fast 5G service. If you previously avoided phones because of spotty Exynos modem performance, you have less to worry about with the Exynos 2400e.

Living up to the hype

We had many questions when the Exynos 2400e was announced. However, it seems to live up to Samsung's hype. It's a new generation of mid-range chipsets with AI architecture that handles everything that comes with Galaxy AI. In addition, gaming performance has been improved. When paired with a 4nm process, you can run games longer at higher settings without being throttled by overheating.

We noticed better-than-expected gaming performance in the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and we expect that to continue in other devices featuring the Exynos 2400e. The Exynos 2400e is a solid chipset with enough features and performance to keep users happy at a price that will also keep your wallet happy.