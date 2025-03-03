Anker Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1, Dual Display, 160W) $170 $250 Save $80 Whether you use it to charge mobile devices or connect peripheral equipment to your computer, the Anker Prime docking station is a steal at this all-time low price. $170 at Amazon

With laptops and Chromebooks slimming down over the years, they don't always have the ports we need to connect our peripheral devices. Anker's 14-in-1 Prime docking station solves that problem easily, and right now it's at an all-time low price of $170 at Amazon. It regularly costs $250, making this deal good for $80 in savings. It's a limited time deal, however, so act quickly to claim this price while you can.

Why you should buy the Anker 14-in-1 Prime docking station

Whether you utilize a Chromebook, a laptop, or a desktop computer, connectivity is something you need to pay attention to. External SSDs and other means of storage are almost a necessity these days, and if you don't have the ports to connect them, you aren't going to get very far with your work day. This Anker Prime docking station has you covered, however, with 14 different ports to keep a range of additional devices connected to your primary computing device.

Among the 14 connection ports are USB-C, USB4, and Thunderbolt connections. These will keep your data flowing from external storage drives, but you can also use them to charge phones, tablets, and other USB devices. The docking station delivers a powerful charge with 160W of total output, and it's capable of charging up to four devices simultaneously. In other words, it makes for some serious competition to the best Chromebook docks and hubs.

Additional connections include dual HDMI ports. These will allow you to connect two external displays. The docking station can stream across two displays at up to 2K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate, or you can use the DP 1.4 port for Full HD 1080p resolution. 4K resolution is available with this docking station, but you'll need to dedicate one of the Thunderbolt or USB-C ports to your monitor in such a situation.

Anker makes some of the best power banks, as well as some of the best phone chargers. This makes it an easy recommendation, particularly with such a large discount available. The Anker 14-in-1 Prime docking station regularly goes for $250, but with this deal at Amazon you can pick it up for just $170. This is its lowest price ever, so act quickly and add it to your arsenal of devices at this price while you can.