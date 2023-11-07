Summary ExpressVPN has launched its own password manager, integrated into its existing app, offering features like password storage, automatic filling, and biometric verification.

ExpressVPN Keys provides all the perks you'd expect from a password manager, including unlimited login storage, a password generator, import/export options, and autofill for favorite sites.

The password manager uses top-notch encryption, offers two-factor authentication, and has a recovery method for forgotten passwords.

While passkeys continue to gain traction, passwords aren't quite ready for their obituary yet. Tech giants like Google continue to refine this next-gen security tool, but passwords are still holding their own. In the meantime, with data breaches as common as online accounts, having a robust way to protect those sensitive details is a must. Now, ExpressVPN is jumping into the password manager arena, hoping their security expertise will translate into a winning formula.

ExpressVPN's own password manager is conveniently integrated into its existing app. Initially launched in beta last year, ExpressVPN Keys, as it's aptly named, is now available on iOS and Android. If you're a Chrome user on Windows, Mac, or Linux, you can snag the browser extension too. Just a heads-up: you'll need a separate primary password for Keys to kick in its password management magic, the company said in its announcement.

To get into Keys, just hit the key icon at the bottom of your ExpressVPN app or browser extension. And if you're already using a password manager, you can easily transfer your credentials to ExpressVPN when you're setting it up.

ExpressVPN Keys has got your back with all the perks you expect from a password manager. It stores and syncs your passwords across all your devices, unlike LastPass, which restricts free users to either computers or mobile devices. It automatically fills in your details when you visit websites or apps. Need to store more than just passwords? ExpressVPN Keys also keeps your credit card numbers, addresses, important notes, and other frequently used items safe. And the best part is that you won't be stuck typing in your primary password every single time—Keys supports biometric verification.

The tool is packed with all the features you'd find in leading password managers like 1Password or LastPass. Think unlimited login storage, a built-in password generator, the ability to import and export your login list, and autofill for all your favorite sites.

Source: ExpressVPN

The service has also thrown in a snazzy feature called Password Health, which keeps a close eye on your passwords, rating their strength and alerting you if any have been caught up in recent data leaks.

The new password manager uses top-notch encryption to keep your passwords and other sensitive information under lock and key. Even ExpressVPN itself can't access your data, thanks to zero-knowledge encryption. Keys offers two-factor authentication, and if you ever forget your master password, there's a convenient recovery method to get you back on track.

ExpressVPN implements the same encryption and hashing algorithms used by governments and military organizations, namely AES-256 bit encryption and RSA-PSS for 4096-bit public and private keys. And for the tech-savvy crowd, ExpressVPN has published a detailed security white paper that delves into the intricacies of Keys' design and infrastructure.