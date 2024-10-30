Key Takeaways ExpressVPN has announced Identity Defender, its suite of identity theft alerts and protection tools designed for US users.

It includes ID Alerts for monitoring personal information, ID Theft Insurance offering up to $1 million in coverage, and a Data Removal tool to eliminate personal data from brokers.

ID Alerts are included with every ExpressVPN subscription, while ID Theft Insurance and Data Removal require a 2-year plan or can be added for a monthly fee.

The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil but data, which is why hackers are always eager to access your personal information. In the past two years alone, we’ve reported on countless data breaches affecting everyone from AT&T and T-Mobile to Roku, Tile, and Verizon. These breaches exposed the data of millions of Americans, including names, addresses, emails, Social Security numbers (SSN), and, in some cases, even financial information. All this data is a goldmine for bad actors, who can use it to commit various scams or even steal identities. ExpressVPN's Identity Defender aims to change that, giving you more control over your data.

Identity Defender is ExpressVPN’s new suite of identity theft alerts and protection tools, designed for US users. It includes three products, starting with ID Alerts, which come with every ExpressVPN subscription. ID Alerts keep tabs on your address and notify you of any changes or mail redirection, so you can quickly spot unexpected updates. They also scan the dark web to see if any of your personal info shows up on hidden sites. On top of that, they provide real-time SSN monitoring, scanning the web for any signs of your SSN or other personal details.

Second, there’s ID Theft Insurance, which offers up to $1 million in coverage for identity theft and includes help restoring stolen accounts. Finally, Data Removal tool takes care of two things – it scans for personal information held by data brokers and then works to remove it. It lets you know which data brokers and people-search sites have your info, then helps you opt out of these sites. The service also keeps an eye on things to confirm the info is really gone and helps remove any new data that pops up.

Source: ExpressVPN

While ID Alerts are included with every ExpressVPN subscription, ID Theft Insurance, and Data Removal are only available with a 2-year subscription plan. If you’re not ready to commit for two years, you can add these features on, starting at $4.39 per month, depending on the length of the subscription. All three tools are now rolling out for Android and iOS users in the U.S.