Strava is one of the better apps for syncing fitness workouts on your phone and smartwatch. Even if a platform seems popular and has handy features, it doesn't mean it will always be trustworthy. Whether you're done with Strava or feel the third party API block move was untrustworthy, it's better to export your Strava data sooner rather than later. Our steps outline how to do this through the Strava website and mobile app.

Related The best Android fitness apps to help you stay healthy Choose from a hand-picked selection of the best apps to get healthy

Exporting the original version of an activity file on Strava

Strava recommends exporting the original version of an activity file from any of your activity pages. However, Strava removed this option from the My Activities page. We also tried to do a TCX Export using the activity number and a Strava export trick, but that didn't work. So, we devised that performing a bulk export is the most reliable way to collect your data.

The Strava Support page outlines how to export your data separately and in bulk. These steps are outdated except for the bulk export instructions. We couldn't export the original activity file, TCX (Training Center XML) versions, GPX (Global Positioning XML) files, and Community Hub data separately. The website had UI changes, and the needed elements are no longer available.

How to bulk export an archive of your Strava account

Before closing your Strava account, download your account's archive. It can take up to a few hours to receive the download link in your registered email address. Before proceeding to the steps below, check that you have a valid email associated with your Strava account.

Sign in to your account on Strava.com. Click the dropdown menu next to your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Click My Account on the left sidebar. Scroll down on the account page and select Get Started. Click Request Your Archive under Download Request (optional). After clicking the button, the message Request received prompts next to Request Your Archive. Wait for an email. The subject line should be "Your Strava archive is ready for download." Click the Download Archive button in your email message.

Check the junk mail folder if you do not see the download link within a day in your email. Add Strava to your allow list or safe senders list to avoid this interruption.

What can you find in your Strava account archive?

The archive contains data from activities, photos, posts, routes, and anything you added to your profile, like shoes, applications, events, and messages you sent and received on the platform (in JSON). The rest of the data are exported as CSV files, which you can open in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets.

How to export Strava data on mobile

You can perform these steps on Android or iOS. You can do this within the app or by logging in to Strava on a mobile browser. We use the app to navigate you to the Strava website to complete the process.

Open the Strava app. Tap You in the lower-left corner. Tap Settings (cogwheel icon) in the upper-right corner. Close Scroll down to Delete Your Account. Sign in to your Strava account. Scroll down to Download Request (optional) and select Request Your Archive. Close Wait for an email. The subject line should be "Your Strava archive is ready for download." Click the Download Archive button in your email message.

Keep your Strava account private

After checking out your archived data recorded by Strava, you may feel more privacy-conscious than before. Still, be careful with your posts and mindful of who can see them. You can double down on your privacy settings by changing the visibility in your Privacy Controls. Strava's advantage is its social structure, so you may want to explore other workout options, especially if you only record your distance and steps.