Users who were tired of X have flocked to Bluesky over the past two years because the growing social media platform offers more control over their feeds. While Bluesky has a familiar appearance, it features improved reporting and blocking tools. When you want a copy of your repository, you can export the data from the app into a CAR file. This guide explains the CAR file and shows you how to export your Bluesky data on any device, whether you access the platform from your Android phone or browser.

What is a CAR file in Bluesky?

Bluesky uses the AT Protocol (Authenticated Transfer Protocol, or atproto), an open source framework that allows social apps to communicate with one another. It creates a standard format for the user profile and other data, allowing account portability. With Bluesky's federated hosting, you can change servers without disrupting your username, posts, or friends list.

Bluesky stores data in a repository you can export as a CAR (Content Addressable aRchives) file. This is a standard file format from the IPLD (InterPlanetary Linked Data) ecosystem, similar to tar files or Git packfiles. A user's data repository comprises records accessible in JSON format. CAR files are apt for streamlined data processing and archival storage.

How to download your CAR file from Bluesky

You can download your account repository, comprising public data records, as a CAR file. You'll use the archive to migrate your account data across servers. The file does not include media embeds or your private data. You can retrieve them separately. Bluesky says repository export is still in beta, but it's working on building tools to make the process easier.

Although we use screenshots from the Bluesky Android app, the steps are similar for the iOS app and web version of Bluesky.

Launch the Bluesky app. Tap the hamburger menu icon. Tap Settings. Close Select Account. Tap Export my data. Close Tap Download CAR file. Create a new folder. Tap OK. Close Tap Use this folder. Tap Allow. Close

How to extract data using the BlueSky Scraper Chrome extension

While the app and web version of Bluesky let you download CAR files, they're unavailable in an easy-to-read format. You can use third-party tools and extensions to extract data.

We used the BlueSky Scraper tool for this demonstration. This Chrome extension lets you download posts, profiles, likes, comments, and followers lists from any Bluesky account. You can export the data as HTML, CSV, Excel, and JSON files. The free version allows ten free exports. The paid subscription costs $9.99 monthly and offers perks like access to unlimited exports and XLSX, XML, and TXT file formats.

Visit the Chrome Web Store. Search for the BlueSky Scraper extension. Click Add to Chrome. Click Add extension. Sign up for an account. Visit the Bluesky profile. Click the extension icon. Select BlueSky Scraper. Choose what you want to extract. Click Add to Export List. Click the BlueSky Scraper extension. Select Export. Choose a format and save the file on your computer.

Export your Bluesky data in a snap

Whether you use the Bluesky mobile app or the web version, you can export your Bluesky data in a few steps by following the tips in this guide. After downloading your CAR files, you can move servers with ease. Alternatively, there are tools and Chrome extensions to analyze your Bluesky account.

If you want to take a break from social media and get work done, try the best Chrome extensions for productivity.