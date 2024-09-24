Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE reportedly exploded in a user's ear, causing permanent hearing loss in what is believed to be an isolated incident.

According to the user, Samsung offered new earbuds as a gesture of "good faith" but refuted claims of explosive defects.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE are known for their affordability, high-quality audio, comfort, touch controls, and water resistance.

It’s not uncommon for electronics to explode. There have been plenty of cases where smartphones blew up and hurt their users. Samsung famously had trouble with exploding batteries when the Galaxy Note 7 was discontinued in 2016 because of those problems. Now, quality control issues seem to be affecting a different line of products, as a user claims their Galaxy Buds FE exploded in their girlfriend’s ear.

A user revealed on the Samsung Community forum that the Galaxy Buds FE caused permanent hearing loss for their girlfriend after exploding in her ear (via @WorkaholicDavid). They said the earbuds were brand new and never charged, only used with the preexisting battery capacity out of the box: “I never charged them even once, and they came with about 36% charge in the box. When my girlfriend borrowed them and used them, the headphones exploded in her ear, causing her permanent hearing loss. We have a doctor's report regarding this situation,” reads the machine-translated version of their post.

The images posted on the forum show that only the left earbud exploded. It looks like it blew up from the tip because of the damage. If it was the battery, which takes up most of the space, it's likely the whole bud would’ve melted or been more damaged. This seems to be an isolated incident since we didn’t find any other reports of similar explosions.

Samsung doesn’t believe the earbuds exploded

The affected user mentioned in the community post that Samsung offered a new pair of earbuds as a gesture of “good faith,” but refuted the claims of the earbuds exploding. Samsung told the user the earbuds “did not burst and were only deformed”.

“I have been dealing with this situation for months. We have everything such as the invoice, the date it exploded, before the explosion, after the explosion, and the doctor's report stating hearing loss due to the exploding headphone,” the post says.