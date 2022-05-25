It's a little behind schedule, but better late than never

Samsung's default camera software for Galaxy phones is no slouch, with all the advanced algorithms you'd expect for helping you achieve that perfect, Instagram-worthy shot on the first try. But what about the photo enthusiasts out there who desire greater control? That's where Expert RAW comes in, Samsung's advanced photography solution for its most demanding users. It initially supported only the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but Samsung's been expanding that list, and the app's latest update starts bringing support to the company's foldables.

Expert RAW's latest update (v1.0.02.6) delivers compatibility with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, as spotted by SamMobile. That's not quite on schedule, as the timeline we got back in February suggested we'd see support for the Fold3 land sometime in April, but we're just happy that it's finally here.

Aside from adding support for Samsung's priciest device, the update also claims to speed up processing times in low-light environments and improve image quality in some scenes. The update weighs in at almost 50MB and can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store.

We're still waiting for compatibility to extend to the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Fold2. Samsung's timeline for these devices was a little vague, only giving us an ETA of the first half of 2022, but hopefully that means an update coming sometime next month.

