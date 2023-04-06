Next time you’re planning a trip using Expedia you can get a little help from AI. This week, the travel site announced the launch of a new in-app trip planning experience that is powered by ChatGPT. The feature works a lot like talking to a travel agent might. For instance, if you’re thinking about traveling to Ireland this summer, you can start an open-ended conversation within the app about the Emerald Isle. When you do, Chat GPT will make suggestions on things you might want to do on your trip, places you might want to visit, and where it thinks the right place for you to stay is.

To make those recommendations, Expedia says it will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to sort through an astounding 1.26 quadrillion variables on everything from price to where a hotel might be located and how it’s been reviewed.

As you discuss options and narrow down what’s right for you, ChatGPT will create a “trip” within the app with links to everything you’ve discussed. The idea behind the feature is that you can just have a conversation to start the trip planning process and then follow up later to make specific bookings without having to go back and reference your whole conversation.

The feature is currently only available in Expedia’s mobile app, and unfortunately for now, only in its iOS app; however we hope it makes its way to Android soon. The feature is also currently in a beta testing phase with the idea that the experience will evolve as the brand can learn more about how people interact with it.

Ultimately, when the AI chatbot does make its way to Android, some of that beta testing will be out of the way, and we’ll get an even better experience than is available now.